Ross County captain Declan Gallagher wants a drastic turnaround in fortunes

Declan Gallagher sent out a strong message to his floundering Ross County that he is confident they will turn their fortunes around, but it has to be drastic.

The Staggies are ninth in the Championship following a 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle on Saturday with Tony Docherty’s side left deflated after dominating possession for long spells.

Staggies captain Gallagher said: “Any loss is a hard one to take, especially in the manner we lost the game.

“We controlled the game for most of the 90 minutes and for a brief five or six seconds when they win the ball in front of their own box then score is inexcusable from us to lose a goal like that.”

The Jags got the winning goal in 57 minutes when a crossfield pass found Logan Chalmers on the right and his drilled cross picked out on-loan St Mirren midfielder Oisin Smyth racing in to despatch the ball beyond Trevor Carson from 10 yards.

It was a move that Thistle had repeatedly worked on during the warm-up, and paid dividends.

Ross County defender wants points not plaudits

The defeat dropped the Dingwall men to second bottom of the Championship and ended a run of five successive away draws.

Gallagher added: “It’s not a false position, because we’re not winning games of football.

“With the quality that we’ve got in our changing room it’s not a position we should be in.

“Something has to change and it has to change drastically and has to change from the boys on the park.

“The management team have been excellent since they came in, and even the previous manager Don Cowie, have been hard done by the boys.

“The boys on the park need to show more heart, desire to defend better and score goals. Sometimes it doesn’t work like that and that needs to change.

“You look around the quality we’ve got in the changing room, the Jordan White’s, Nicky Clark’s Ronan Hale’s, Scott Fraser’s.

‘It’s just not clicking for us’

“At the end of the day something’s just not clicking for us yet. The last three games, the win against Raith, point against St Johnstone, and on Saturday I thought we played well.

“But we can’t say we played well and get beaten 1-0 – the fans don’t want to hear that, so something has to change in that aspect.

“I’m confident in the boys, we have an honest group of boys who won’t shy away.

“Some of the youngsters might not understand what it is to be at a club like Ross County in the Championship.

“The chairman Roy McGregor wants the club in the SPL, so with that comes the added pressure and you have to win games week in and week out.

“The experienced boys have to bring them up to that standard. And I have full confidence in the boys that they will rise to that challenge.”

Early blow for Ross Docherty

County were dealt an early blow when the influential Ross Docherty, returning from injury, limped off after 18 minutes to be replaced by Dean Cornelius.

Gallagher explained: “Doc being the player like he is tried to get himself back playing after being out for two weeks.

“He trained this week, unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be for him.

“Losing him in the first half changed a lot of dynamics for us. Thankfully his injury might not be as serious as what we thought so hopefully he won’t be out too long,”

Gallagher had a running battle all day against his friend and former team-mate Tony Watt and was disappointed to see his pal take the bragging rights.

He said: “That was one of Tony’s quieter games today, you know what you’re going to get from him.

“He’s strong, he’s big, he’s quick, he’s a handful. I thought we managed him well today. We have a friendship off the park, but on it you have to be right at it.”