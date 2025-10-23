Paul Chalk: Ross County must fire forward by sinking Dunfermline Athletic in bid to overtake Championship rivals

Ross County will have completed the first third of their Championship fixtures after hosting Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

And fans will hope their new-look team will climb out of the bottom two places with their sights set fully on catching the mid-table pack.

County, of course, were relegated from the Premiership with St Johnstone in May, having lost the play-off final against a Livingston side who deserved their 5-3 aggregate victory.

St Johnstone, who were relegated automatically in 12th position, were instantly pitched as the favourites with County to win the Championship this season.

County chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson detailed that only a return to the top-flight in 2026 would be deemed as a success.

The pressure was on, a challenge was set for all.

MacGregor told The Press and Journal this week he’s now hoping the players to find winning form sooner rather than later.

At it stands, the Saints are top on 24 points, joined in midweek by Partick Thistle after the Jags’ comeback 2-1 win over Ayr United.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reshaped his squad and there have been 15 players (including three loanees) signed for the Perth club.

Don Cowie signed 13 players for County throughout the summer, but a group-stage exit from the Premier Sports Cup then collecting just one point from the first three league games led to a mutual agreement that a managerial change was needed in late August.

New boss Docherty added recruits

Tony Docherty, the manager who led Dundee to a top-six finish two years ago, was last month selected as County’s new boss, having been sacked in May after keeping the Dark Blues up at the end of an injury-hit campaign.

The former Aberdeen coach assisted Derek McInnes at Bristol City, the Dons and Kilmarnock, and more than earned his first sole management gig when he became the Dundee gaffer in 2023.

When he took the Dingwall job on last month, having been an assistant or boss for more than 700 games, he spoke about the need to improve a “fragile” group.

With the transfer window closed by the time he was appointed, he added Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Dundee United under-21 Scotland international Miller Thomson, Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan and Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie, all on loan.

Injuries have limited Thomson to just one appearance and Mackie to yet make his debut.

Docherty also signed free agent, former Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser, a capable player with plenty of determination after nerve damage stemming from an operation put him on the sidelines amid a painful recovery last year.

From top six Premiership contenders to finding their feet in Championship

Docherty has had seven games in charge, earning six points. Saturday’s 1-0 loss at title contenders Partick Thistle was a blow, especially on the back of a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers and a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

That victory over Barry Robson’s Raith on October 4 was County’s first win in a league game since beating Kilmarnock in the Premiership on March 1.

In 2025 overall, including the two play-off final ties against Livi, County have won just six of their 31 league fixtures.

In January, the team delivered back-to-back wins at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock and repeated the feat in February by beating Motherwell and Dundee in successive games.

Two weeks later, Cowie’s team defeated Killie 1-0 on March 1 and that was the last taste of a league win under that recent win over Raith Rovers.

Incidentally, that narrow win over Killie had County closing in on the Premiership’s top six before form plummeted.

Four-goal thriller last time v Pars

This Saturday’s visitors to Dingwall, Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline shared four goals with County at East End Park just before Docherty was appointed.

Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen headed the Pars ahead before Ronan Hale levelled the contest.

The Fifers, who are mid-table in the league right now, looked to be on their way to winning when Zak Rudden netted, but Hale’s fantastic late goal ensured it ended 2-2.

Docherty has been encouraged with County’s home displays, despite 2-1 defeats against Arbroath and Queen’s Park preceding their much-needed victory against Raith.

A trip to in-form Arbroath follows the Pars match for County ahead of home clashes with Ayr and Morton.

County need to find their scoring touch again.

They have leaked just one goal in their last three games but scored only twice (against Raith), although Ronan Hale has come so close to adding to his nine goals this season.

Docherty’s full attention will be on Dunfermline. That’s all that matters right now.

Five of County’s eight points so far this season have come from draws on their travels, and a home win now against the Pars would inject fresh belief before their testing trip to Gayfield next weekend.