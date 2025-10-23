Paul Chalk: Ross County must fire forward by sinking Dunfermline Athletic in bid to overtake Championship rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Paul Chalk: Ross County must fire forward by sinking Dunfermline Athletic in bid to overtake Championship rivals

In 2025, Staggies fans have seen just six league wins in the top-flight and the Championship, but strong defensive displays now need goals to increase points tally.

Dunfermline Athletic's Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, left, and Ross County's Jordan White in action during an SPFL Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County at KDM Group East End Park, Dunfermline, on August 30, 2025.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, left, and Ross County forward Jordan White compete for possession in the 2-2 draw at East End Park in August. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County will have completed the first third of their Championship fixtures after hosting Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

And fans will hope their new-look team will climb out of the bottom two places with their sights set fully on catching the mid-table pack.

County, of course, were relegated from the Premiership with St Johnstone in May, having lost the play-off final against a Livingston side who deserved their 5-3 aggregate victory.

St Johnstone, who were relegated automatically in 12th position, were instantly pitched as the favourites with County to win the Championship this season.

County chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson detailed that only a return to the top-flight in 2026 would be deemed as a success.

The pressure was on, a challenge was set for all.

MacGregor told The Press and Journal this week he’s now hoping the players to find winning form sooner rather than later.

At it stands, the Saints are top on 24 points, joined in midweek by Partick Thistle after the Jags’ comeback 2-1 win over Ayr United.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty (left) and assistant manager Callum Davidson during an SPFL match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on October 11, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty (left) and assistant manager Callum Davidson during the recent 0-0 draw at St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reshaped his squad and there have been 15 players (including three loanees) signed for the Perth club.

Don Cowie signed 13 players for County throughout the summer, but a group-stage exit from the Premier Sports Cup then collecting just one point from the first three league games led to a mutual agreement that a managerial change was needed in late August.

New boss Docherty added recruits

Tony Docherty, the manager who led Dundee to a top-six finish two years ago, was last month selected as County’s new boss, having been sacked in May after keeping the Dark Blues up at the end of an injury-hit campaign.

The former Aberdeen coach assisted Derek McInnes at Bristol City, the Dons and Kilmarnock, and more than earned his first sole management gig when he became the Dundee gaffer in 2023.

When he took the Dingwall job on last month, having been an assistant or boss for more than 700 games, he spoke about the need to improve a “fragile” group.

With the transfer window closed by the time he was appointed, he added Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Dundee United under-21 Scotland international Miller Thomson, Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan and Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie, all on loan.

Injuries have limited Thomson to just one appearance and Mackie to yet make his debut.

Docherty also signed free agent, former Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser, a capable player with plenty of determination after nerve damage stemming from an operation put him on the sidelines amid a painful recovery last year.

From top six Premiership contenders to finding their feet in Championship

Docherty has had seven games in charge, earning six points. Saturday’s 1-0 loss at title contenders Partick Thistle was a blow, especially on the back of a 2-0 win against Raith Rovers and a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

That victory over Barry Robson’s Raith on October 4 was County’s first win in a league game since beating Kilmarnock in the Premiership on March 1.

In 2025 overall, including the two play-off final ties against Livi, County have won just six of their 31 league fixtures.

In January, the team delivered back-to-back wins at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock and repeated the feat in February by beating Motherwell and Dundee in successive games.

Two weeks later, Cowie’s team defeated Killie 1-0 on March 1 and that was the last taste of a league win under that recent win over Raith Rovers.

Incidentally, that narrow win over Killie had County closing in on the Premiership’s top six before form plummeted.

Four-goal thriller last time v Pars

This Saturday’s visitors to Dingwall, Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline shared four goals with County at East End Park just before Docherty was appointed.

Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen headed the Pars ahead before Ronan Hale levelled the contest.

The Fifers, who are mid-table in the league right now, looked to be on their way to winning when Zak Rudden netted, but Hale’s fantastic late goal ensured it ended 2-2.

Docherty has been encouraged with County’s home displays, despite 2-1 defeats against Arbroath and Queen’s Park preceding their much-needed victory against Raith.

A trip to in-form Arbroath follows the Pars match for County ahead of home clashes with Ayr and Morton.

County need to find their scoring touch again.

They have leaked just one goal in their last three games but scored only twice (against Raith), although Ronan Hale has come so close to adding to his nine goals this season.

Docherty’s full attention will be on Dunfermline. That’s all that matters right now.

Five of County’s eight points so far this season have come from draws on their travels, and a  home win now against the Pars would inject fresh belief before their testing trip to Gayfield next weekend.

