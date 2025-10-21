Roy MacGregor on Ross County’s Championship struggles as Staggies chairman tips his quality squad to create winning habit

Chairman Roy MacGregor backs Ross County to rise up the Championship – with looming home fixtures offering a chance to spark a winning run.

Having spent 12 of the last 13 seasons in the Premiership, the Staggies were beaten over two legs by Livingston in May’s play-off final.

They joined St Johnstone, who finished bottom of the league, in being relegated.

MacGregor, along with chief executive Steven Ferguson, stressed the need for County to go straight back up and they retained Don Cowie as the boss.

However, crashing out of the Premier Sports Cup in the group stages before picking up just one point from their opening three Championship fixtures led to Cowie and the board agreeing it was time for a managerial change.

Tony Docherty, who spent two seasons bossing Dundee in the Premiership before being harshly sacked in May, was appointed as Cowie’s successor last month.

St Johnstone laid down early marker

On October 4, he guided County to their first league win of any sorts in seven months when they defeated Raith Rovers 2-0.

With his feet barely under the table, Docherty’s side suffered narrow Dingwall defeats against Arbroath and Queen’s Park, but earned draws away to Ayr United, Morton and leaders St Johnstone.

After losing 1-0 at Partick Thistle at the weekend, County are ninth in the table ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Neil Lennon’s mid-table Dunfermline Athletic.

They start November with a trip to in-form Arbroath before returning to the Global Energy Stadium with back-to-back games against Ayr and Morton.

Long-time owner and chairman MacGregor helped bring in quality signings such as new captain Declan Gallagher and midfielder Ross Docherty, both from Dundee United, winger Gary Mackay-Steven from Kilmarnock, and returning defender Alex Iacovitti from St Mirren amid 13 signings.

Docherty, who came in after the summer transfer window closed, added Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson and Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan as well as Dundee United academy graduate Miller Thomson and Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie, all on loan moves, as well as ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser on a one-year deal.

So between the two managers, County have seen 18 new arrivals, which is just three more than St Johnstone, who lost their first game of the season, 3-1 at Arbroath on Saturday amid a mini slump for the Perth Saints.

County, the favourites to win the title before the season, are 16 points behind them, with the immediate target being to push to within the mid-table pack.

‘Negative vibes’ down to lack of wins

With such quality now on board, MacGregor told The Press and Journal he believes the team needs to deliver winning results consistently.

He said: “The fans, the management and the directors are all doing their bit. We’re just needing the players to gel.

“There’s no lack of effort from the players, but this is a team sport and we haven’t been able to put it together.

“The lack of league wins tends to create negative vibes. If we go behind in games, you ask ‘can we respond?’

“We haven’t been scoring goals as freely as we were. There’s maybe a feeling of being a wee bit more protective rather than expansive. A feeling of ‘let’s not take risks’.

“The habit of winning gets you out of that (mindset). It gives you momentum and we haven’t been able to create that momentum.

“Everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction. If we need to tweak things, we will tweak them.

“Ultimately, this is a results-driven business. We haven’t yet managed to conquer that.

“We have to find a way to return to getting three points, particularly at home. Our record has not been good.

“Three of the next four games are at home, so we have an opportunity to kick into gear.

“Everyone is waiting for that to happen, but the players have got to make it happen.”

‘We still had an opportunity (to stay up) by having the play-off final’

And MacGregor, who said in June that relegation would cost his club £2.5million this season, explained that the opening 45 minutes at Partick showed signs that the team are threatening to kick on.

He added: “I’m disappointed for everyone, the fans, for the team that we haven’t been able to shrug off the disappointment of last season.

“We have assembled a group of players, on paper, that we felt would compete in this league adequately, but we haven’t managed to put that into practice.

“I still believe we have an adequate team on paper, but we were not able to blend it under Don’s time, which was frustrating for Don and for us.

“We have seen flashes over the last couple of games of progress, but it hasn’t been for 90 minutes.

“The first half on Saturday was the best half we’d seen from the team (this season) and we should have scored on a couple of occasions and we paid the price for it, which is frustrating.

“Like any team coming down from the Premiership, you hope you can adjust.

“If you think you’re too good to play in the Championship, that’s certainly not the case. It’s hard for teams coming down.

“It was also hard by the way we came down. We still had an opportunity (to stay up) by having the play-off final against Livingston.

“We were not able to deal with it and, since then, we haven’t quite kickstarted.”