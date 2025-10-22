Ross County boss Tony Docherty tells Ronan Hale to look to Erling Haaland for inspiration as he bids to end goal drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Tony Docherty tells Ronan Hale to look to Erling Haaland for inspiration as he bids to end goal drought

The Northern Ireland international forward has missed chances in recent games - but Docherty has no doubt that he'll rediscover his scoring touch.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Tony Docherty before an SPFL Championship match between St Johnstone and Ross County at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on October 11, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty is backing striker Ronan Hale to hit the net again soon – and used a global star as an example to follow.

The Northern Ireland international has scored nine goals this season, including five in the league.

The 27-year-old joined County in the Premiership last season from Northern Irish part-timers Cliftonville on a three-year contract, and he netted 18 goals in all competitions.

It was form which earned him his first Northern Ireland cap this summer and for County to kick off the season with Hale still leading the line was a major boost, especially after their relegation from the top-flight.

In the 0-0 draw against leaders St Johnstone and Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle, Hale has come close to adding to his tally on a few occasions, but it has not quite happened for the forward.

Ross County striker celebrates after scoring in the Premier Sports Cup tie against Stranraer at Stair Park, Stranraer, on July 12, 2025.
County, pre-season favourites to win the league along with St Johnstone, are ninth in the division ahead of hosting a mid-table Dunfermline Athletic side who were 4-0 winners at rock-bottom Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

It was a defeat that cost Danny Lennon his job as he was sacked as Diamonds boss today after just eight games in charge. 

The Staggies are four points ahead of Airdrie, one point below Queen’s Park, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Ayr United, and 16 points shy of joint pace-setters St Johnstone and Partick Thistle.

Missed chances will spur Hale on

Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie as the County boss last month, guided County to their first league win in seven months when they beat Raith Rovers recently, but they need wins and they need goals.

In recent weeks, ex-St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark, St Mirren loanee James Scott, and Dundee United loanee attacker Miller Thomson have all been used, with the latter finding the net in his debut against Raith.

The Staggies gaffer explained how using scoring sensation Erling Haaland’s rare misses within his 24 goals in just 14 games for Norway and Manchester City this season was a reminder from Hale that even the very best will miss too.

He said: “Ronan will be desperate to add to his nine goals and I know the type of boy he is.

“Seeing the way he has trained this week, I’m a big fan of Ronan’s. I was before I came to the club and even more so now I’m working with him.

Boss urges Hale to maintain focus

“I see him working really hard and doing a lot of individual stuff in training with the coaching staff. That will spur Ronan on.

“When you have a player like Ronan in the team, you can talk about the team’s focus, but it’s important he keeps his own focus.

Erling Haaland has rattled in goals at a ridiculous rate this season. Image: Shutterstock
“He’ll have his own personal objectives, but even just chatting to him this morning, we were talking about Erling Haaland’s goals rate.

“Ronan was quick to tell me he missed two chances at the weekend.

“He’s keeping things in perspective. He has a decent goal tally for now, and could have added to that, but as long as Ronan Hale is getting himself into these positions, I don’t worry.

“The Ronan Hale I see, and have seen before, is a finisher – a predator.

“He will score goals, so there is no panic when he does miss an opportunity.

“I just back him to score the next one.”

Pars striker Tod leading by example

Docherty has pitched various partners alongside Hale in recent weeks, players the boss says will help the team put rivals away sooner rather than later.

He added: “You’re always trying to find partnerships on the pitch, whether it is a goalkeeper and centre back, it is about finding the best combinations.

“Ronan has proven he is a goalscorer and that can be the difference in this league.

“You see Andrew Tod at Dunfermline has hit a bit of form (nine goals in 13 games) and they are winning games with it, so Ronan is important.

“But there’s also good strikers up there with him in Nicky Clark, Jordan White, Kieran Phillips and what have you.

“He’s got good foils to play with him, but I don’t worry about Ronan at all. I’m sure Ronan will be back on it as soon as he can – and get the rewards for the hard work during the week.”

