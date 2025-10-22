Ross County boss Tony Docherty tells Ronan Hale to look to Erling Haaland for inspiration as he bids to end goal drought

Ross County manager Tony Docherty is backing striker Ronan Hale to hit the net again soon – and used a global star as an example to follow.

The Northern Ireland international has scored nine goals this season, including five in the league.

The 27-year-old joined County in the Premiership last season from Northern Irish part-timers Cliftonville on a three-year contract, and he netted 18 goals in all competitions.

It was form which earned him his first Northern Ireland cap this summer and for County to kick off the season with Hale still leading the line was a major boost, especially after their relegation from the top-flight.

In the 0-0 draw against leaders St Johnstone and Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle, Hale has come close to adding to his tally on a few occasions, but it has not quite happened for the forward.

County, pre-season favourites to win the league along with St Johnstone, are ninth in the division ahead of hosting a mid-table Dunfermline Athletic side who were 4-0 winners at rock-bottom Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

It was a defeat that cost Danny Lennon his job as he was sacked as Diamonds boss today after just eight games in charge.

The Staggies are four points ahead of Airdrie, one point below Queen’s Park, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Ayr United, and 16 points shy of joint pace-setters St Johnstone and Partick Thistle.

Missed chances will spur Hale on

Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie as the County boss last month, guided County to their first league win in seven months when they beat Raith Rovers recently, but they need wins and they need goals.

In recent weeks, ex-St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark, St Mirren loanee James Scott, and Dundee United loanee attacker Miller Thomson have all been used, with the latter finding the net in his debut against Raith.

The Staggies gaffer explained how using scoring sensation Erling Haaland’s rare misses within his 24 goals in just 14 games for Norway and Manchester City this season was a reminder from Hale that even the very best will miss too.

He said: “Ronan will be desperate to add to his nine goals and I know the type of boy he is.

“Seeing the way he has trained this week, I’m a big fan of Ronan’s. I was before I came to the club and even more so now I’m working with him.

Boss urges Hale to maintain focus

“I see him working really hard and doing a lot of individual stuff in training with the coaching staff. That will spur Ronan on.

“When you have a player like Ronan in the team, you can talk about the team’s focus, but it’s important he keeps his own focus.

“He’ll have his own personal objectives, but even just chatting to him this morning, we were talking about Erling Haaland’s goals rate.

“Ronan was quick to tell me he missed two chances at the weekend.

“He’s keeping things in perspective. He has a decent goal tally for now, and could have added to that, but as long as Ronan Hale is getting himself into these positions, I don’t worry.

“The Ronan Hale I see, and have seen before, is a finisher – a predator.

“He will score goals, so there is no panic when he does miss an opportunity.

“I just back him to score the next one.”

Pars striker Tod leading by example

Docherty has pitched various partners alongside Hale in recent weeks, players the boss says will help the team put rivals away sooner rather than later.

He added: “You’re always trying to find partnerships on the pitch, whether it is a goalkeeper and centre back, it is about finding the best combinations.

“Ronan has proven he is a goalscorer and that can be the difference in this league.

“You see Andrew Tod at Dunfermline has hit a bit of form (nine goals in 13 games) and they are winning games with it, so Ronan is important.

“But there’s also good strikers up there with him in Nicky Clark, Jordan White, Kieran Phillips and what have you.

“He’s got good foils to play with him, but I don’t worry about Ronan at all. I’m sure Ronan will be back on it as soon as he can – and get the rewards for the hard work during the week.”