Ross County’s Dean Cornelius stirred by those who want Staggies’ Championship promotion bid to fail

Dean Cornelius reckons Ross County’s players are fired up to silence the doubters, claiming some folk want their promotion bid to fail.

The Staggies host Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, sitting in second-bottom place with just one win on board from their opening 11 games.

Having come down via the Premiership play-off final defeat to Livingston, County chief Roy MacGregor invested in a largely experienced squad, supporting manager Don Cowie and his successor Tony Docherty since.

The message from County was clear from the top of the club, they need to return next year to Scottish football’s top table.

St Johnstone, who also dropped down from the top-flight, also recruited smartly, however their form has taken them top of the division, with Partick Thistle level with them on 24 points.

Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline team arrive at the Global Energy Stadium on the back of a 2-0 derby win over Raith Rovers and a 4-0 midweek victory at basement side Airdrie, who sacked boss Danny Lennon the following morning.

The Pars are in fifth spot, seven points ahead of County, who are seeking to respond to last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle, which promised much from a strong first half display.

Former Motherwell midfielder Cornelius, a summer signing from Harrogate Town, has started nine of his 14 games and could retain his place after replacing Ross Docherty who came off with a hamstring strain at Firhill.

Rising up league only ‘matter of time’

The determined 24-year-old insists the squad are determined to prove those who are writing them promotion hopes off wrong.

He said: “It’s a different kind of pressure from what we started the season with.

“We started with the expectation of being one of the better teams in the league, and a lot of people in the media had us as favourites for the title.

“Now we’re looking at a different kind of challenge where people almost want us to fail, and I think we can revel in that.

“It’s going to be an underdog story if we can pick up form now and come from where we are to rise up the league, but with our squad I believe we can do it and it’s only a matter of time.

“Away from home we look a lot more solid.

“We just need to try and scrub up a bit on our home form and make Dingwall more of a fortress, a place people don’t want to come to.

“Being so far north, people have a bit of a journey to get here, so we need to start games on the front foot so that teams can’t settle in. Hopefully we do that on Saturday.”

‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves’

Prior to that Partick defeat, County had drawn at Morton, defeated Raith Rovers and held St Johnstone in Perth.

Cornelius says it is up to the players to turn their fortunes around once more.

He said: “There are loads of things that impact confidence throughout the team.

“When we’re on a high and we’ve got momentum, we feel untouchable. Unfortunately it’s the other way for us at the moment, but nobody is going to change that for us.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we need to work harder on the training pitch and on a matchday to right those wrongs.”

Cornelius has ‘no fear’ for Pars clash

And Cornelius embraces the challenge Dunfermline will present to them, with a victory bringing a potential lift into seventh spot, depending what Queen’s Park and Morton above them do against Ayr United and St Johnstone respectively.

He added: “Dunfermline are a team who will be on a high off the back of two wins in-a-row.

“I think that’s good for us. We can relish the challenge and go into the game with no fear because we have nothing to lose.

“We’re coming off a tough result to take when we thought we played well, but there were positives to take and if we can carry that forward into Saturday the result will take care of itself.”