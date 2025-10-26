Ross County boss Tony Docherty hails ‘step in the right direction’ after 3-2 home win against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Tony Docherty hails ‘step in the right direction’ after 3-2 home win against Dunfermline

The Staggies claimed the points thanks to Ronan Hale's stunning winner.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Tony Docherty and Ronan Hale at full time after the win against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty felt his side took a major step in their intended direction with their 3-2 victory over Dunfermline.

The Staggies made a dream start with two goals inside the opening three minutes against the Pars, courtesy of Scott Fraser and Jordan White.

After Dunfermline pulled back a lifeline on the stroke of half-time through Andrew Tod, momentum looked to be on the side of the Fifers after Barney Stewart equalised eight minutes into the second half.

But Ronan Hale’s sublime scissor-kick on 68 minutes proved to be the clinching moment in a thrilling contest in Dingwall.

Pars boss Neil Lennon was highly critical of the performance of referee Duncan Nicolson, claiming White fouled Nurudeen Abdulai in the build-up to Fraser’s opener.

He subsequently protested that Matthew Todd was struck by the forearm of Declan Gallagher in the moments leading up to the award of the free-kick from which Hale’s winner followed – with Lennon also adamant Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was harshly penalised for bringing down Hale.

Ross County’s Scott Fraser celebrates his early goal against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS. 

Docherty felt his side were worthy winners and he said: “I’m hugely pleased. There are certain ways to win a football match and I think we displayed just about every part of that.

“We started with two brilliant goals – and the message was to be aggressive against Dunfermline who were the form team ahead of the game.

“When the momentum swung and Dunfermline got their goals there were questions asked of the squad, but the players absolutely answered up. I’m beginning to see a team form because we had to show that character.

“I thought we showed a calmness and assurance, and the experience in the team and the young energy really came together.

“I had genuine confidence that we were not going to concede. I think it was a really deserved win – I think we had eight shots on target to Dunfermline’s two.”

Trio step in to face the Pars

County made three changes from the side which fell to defeat at Partick Thistle seven days prior, with Ryan Duncan, Jordan White and Ben Crompton replacing Ross Docherty, Jay Henderson and James Scott.

The Staggies, who were back in home action for the first time since registering their first win of the campaign against Raith Rovers earlier in the month, made the dream start against another Fife opponent.

Ross County’s Ronan Hale scores to make it 3-2 against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS. 

The opener arrived inside two minutes when skipper Declan Gallagher’s throw-in was helped on by White to tee up Fraser, who unleashed a sublime drive past Mason Munn from the edge of the box.

The Staggies stunned the visitors by striking again within 60 seconds, after Hale charged down Pars defender Chilokoa-Mullen to go clean through on goal, before unselfishly laying off to strike partner White to drill home a low finish.

Tod’s headed goal in first half stoppage time came at a time when County were a man down due to Jordan White being treated for a head knock – with the striker replaced by Nicky Clark at the interval.

The Pars struck again on 53 minutes when Stewart applied a near post finish from Tod’s delivery.

Hale pops up with the winner

In the face of increasing pressure from the visitors the Staggies stood strong, with Hale on hand to acrobatically finish from close-range after Gallagher had nodded the ball into his path from a set-piece.

The result makes it back-to-back home victories for the Staggies, moving them up to seventh in the Championship table.

Ross County’s Ronan Hale celebrates his winner against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.  

County can cut the gap on fourth-placed Arbroath to four points if they claim a first away victory of the campaign at Gayfield next weekend, before back-to-back home fixtures against Ayr United and Morton.

Docherty added: “It’s two home wins on the bounce – so it’s important we maintain that momentum and look to pick up points on the road.

“This is a brilliant club which is built traditionally on home form. The reaction I got from the fans during the game really helped us to win that game.

“It has moved us in the right direction. I think the home form is going to be massive.

“It’s something we should enjoy, but when we come back on Monday we need to make sure it’s a full week’s work towards going down to Arbroath and trying to pick up points there as well.”

Player ratings

Ross County (3-4-1-2): Carson 6; Wright 6, Gallagher 7, Iacovitti 6 (Smith 71); Randall 6, Fraser 7 (Cornelius 73), Crompton 7, Duncan 6; Lindsay 6; White 7 (Clark 46), Hale 8 (Phillips 89).

Subs not used: Foster, O’Sullivan, Henderson, Mackay-Steven, Scott.

Dunfermline Athletic (4-2-3-1): Munn 6; Kearney 7 (Ritchie-Hosler 82), Chilokoa-Mullen 6, Abdulai 6, Fraser 6; Gilmour 6, Hamilton 6 (Caceres 71); Bray 5 (Otoo 46), Stewart 6 (Kane 82), Todd 7 (Amade 71); A Tod 7.

Subs not used: Mehmet, MacLeod, J Tod, Oakley-Boothe

Referee: Duncan Nicolson

Attendance: 3,271

Man of the match: Ronan Hale.

 

Conversation