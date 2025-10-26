Ross County boss Tony Docherty hails ‘step in the right direction’ after 3-2 home win against Dunfermline

Ross County manager Tony Docherty felt his side took a major step in their intended direction with their 3-2 victory over Dunfermline.

The Staggies made a dream start with two goals inside the opening three minutes against the Pars, courtesy of Scott Fraser and Jordan White.

After Dunfermline pulled back a lifeline on the stroke of half-time through Andrew Tod, momentum looked to be on the side of the Fifers after Barney Stewart equalised eight minutes into the second half.

But Ronan Hale’s sublime scissor-kick on 68 minutes proved to be the clinching moment in a thrilling contest in Dingwall.

Pars boss Neil Lennon was highly critical of the performance of referee Duncan Nicolson, claiming White fouled Nurudeen Abdulai in the build-up to Fraser’s opener.

He subsequently protested that Matthew Todd was struck by the forearm of Declan Gallagher in the moments leading up to the award of the free-kick from which Hale’s winner followed – with Lennon also adamant Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen was harshly penalised for bringing down Hale.

Docherty felt his side were worthy winners and he said: “I’m hugely pleased. There are certain ways to win a football match and I think we displayed just about every part of that.

“We started with two brilliant goals – and the message was to be aggressive against Dunfermline who were the form team ahead of the game.

“When the momentum swung and Dunfermline got their goals there were questions asked of the squad, but the players absolutely answered up. I’m beginning to see a team form because we had to show that character.

“I thought we showed a calmness and assurance, and the experience in the team and the young energy really came together.

“I had genuine confidence that we were not going to concede. I think it was a really deserved win – I think we had eight shots on target to Dunfermline’s two.”

Trio step in to face the Pars

County made three changes from the side which fell to defeat at Partick Thistle seven days prior, with Ryan Duncan, Jordan White and Ben Crompton replacing Ross Docherty, Jay Henderson and James Scott.

The Staggies, who were back in home action for the first time since registering their first win of the campaign against Raith Rovers earlier in the month, made the dream start against another Fife opponent.

The opener arrived inside two minutes when skipper Declan Gallagher’s throw-in was helped on by White to tee up Fraser, who unleashed a sublime drive past Mason Munn from the edge of the box.

The Staggies stunned the visitors by striking again within 60 seconds, after Hale charged down Pars defender Chilokoa-Mullen to go clean through on goal, before unselfishly laying off to strike partner White to drill home a low finish.

Tod’s headed goal in first half stoppage time came at a time when County were a man down due to Jordan White being treated for a head knock – with the striker replaced by Nicky Clark at the interval.

The Pars struck again on 53 minutes when Stewart applied a near post finish from Tod’s delivery.

Hale pops up with the winner

In the face of increasing pressure from the visitors the Staggies stood strong, with Hale on hand to acrobatically finish from close-range after Gallagher had nodded the ball into his path from a set-piece.

The result makes it back-to-back home victories for the Staggies, moving them up to seventh in the Championship table.

County can cut the gap on fourth-placed Arbroath to four points if they claim a first away victory of the campaign at Gayfield next weekend, before back-to-back home fixtures against Ayr United and Morton.

Docherty added: “It’s two home wins on the bounce – so it’s important we maintain that momentum and look to pick up points on the road.

“This is a brilliant club which is built traditionally on home form. The reaction I got from the fans during the game really helped us to win that game.

“It has moved us in the right direction. I think the home form is going to be massive.

“It’s something we should enjoy, but when we come back on Monday we need to make sure it’s a full week’s work towards going down to Arbroath and trying to pick up points there as well.”

Player ratings

Ross County (3-4-1-2): Carson 6; Wright 6, Gallagher 7, Iacovitti 6 (Smith 71); Randall 6, Fraser 7 (Cornelius 73), Crompton 7, Duncan 6; Lindsay 6; White 7 (Clark 46), Hale 8 (Phillips 89).

Subs not used: Foster, O’Sullivan, Henderson, Mackay-Steven, Scott.

Dunfermline Athletic (4-2-3-1): Munn 6; Kearney 7 (Ritchie-Hosler 82), Chilokoa-Mullen 6, Abdulai 6, Fraser 6; Gilmour 6, Hamilton 6 (Caceres 71); Bray 5 (Otoo 46), Stewart 6 (Kane 82), Todd 7 (Amade 71); A Tod 7.

Subs not used: Mehmet, MacLeod, J Tod, Oakley-Boothe

Referee: Duncan Nicolson

Attendance: 3,271

Man of the match: Ronan Hale.