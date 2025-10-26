Jamie Lindsay says Ross County are showing they have the character to work their way up the Championship table

Jamie Lindsay reckons Ross County are starting to show they mean business in their efforts to climb the Championship table.

The Staggies triumphed 3-2 against Dunfermline in a thrilling match in Dingwall, which moved Tony Docherty’s men up to seventh place.

Following a poor start to the campaign, which saw the early-season promotion favourites fail to win any of their opening eight games, County have now recorded back-to-back home victories.

Midfielder Lindsay sees signs his side is getting back on track, with the chance to cut the gap on fourth-placed Arbroath to four points with a first away win of the season at Gayfield on Saturday.

Lindsay looking for home comforts

Lindsay said: “We need good home form. At the start we didn’t have that, but we showed it in the Raith game.

“The message before Dunfermline was that the last time we played here, we won.

“We want to keep that going.

“Away from home the St Johnstone game was difficult, and against Partick Thistle I think we did enough to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“The most important thing on Saturday was to win. Coming in at 5pm and having that feeling builds confidence and momentum, and that’s where we need to go from there.”

Pars boss Neil Lennon fumed with the performance of the officials on Saturday, having been adamant referee Duncan Nicolson missed key incidents in the build up to County’s first and third goals.

Amidst the controversy, Lindsay felt his side showed strong character to claim the three points courtesy of Ronan Hale’s winner.

He added: “We showed different sides of the game.

“In the first half we started really well, on the front foot.

“We created them problems with our press, by winning the ball back and scoring two early goals.

“We lost a goal before half-time, and then another one. But I think it shows really good character and mentality to get it back together and go again.

“With the chances we created, it’s definitely a step forward.”

Lindsay has previously been the distance with the Staggies in the Championship, having helped the club win the title in the 2018-19 season.

The 30-year-old returned to the Highlands for a second spell in the summer, following spells with Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers.

Lindsay insists having to dig deep for points, as the Staggies did on Saturday, is a trait they must be prepared to show throughout the campaign.

Lindsay added: “It’s not always pretty. At times we would like to dominate the ball more, but it’s a tough league.

“If you can’t do that, it’s about finding how else you can win the game.

“We showed really good character and stuck together as a team – which is the most important thing.

“There are going to be tough moments throughout the game – but to come out the other end of that shows we have come on.”