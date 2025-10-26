Jamie Lindsay says Ross County are showing they have the character to work their way up the Championship table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Jamie Lindsay says Ross County are showing they have the character to work their way up the Championship table

The Staggies moved up to seventh place with a thrilling 3-2 home win against Dunfermline.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Jamie Lindsay during the 3-2 home win against Dunfermlmine. Image: SNS.
Ross County's Jamie Lindsay during the 3-2 home win against Dunfermlmine. Image: SNS.

Jamie Lindsay reckons Ross County are starting to show they mean business in their efforts to climb the Championship table.

The Staggies triumphed 3-2 against Dunfermline in a thrilling match in Dingwall, which moved Tony Docherty’s men up to seventh place. 

Following a poor start to the campaign, which saw the early-season promotion favourites fail to win any of their opening eight games, County have now recorded back-to-back home victories.

Midfielder Lindsay sees signs his side is getting back on track, with the chance to cut the gap on fourth-placed Arbroath to four points with a first away win of the season at Gayfield on Saturday.

Lindsay looking for home comforts

Lindsay said: “We need good home form. At the start we didn’t have that, but we showed it in the Raith game.

“The message before Dunfermline was that the last time we played here, we won.

“We want to keep that going.

“Away from home the St Johnstone game was difficult, and against Partick Thistle I think we did enough to win the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“The most important thing on Saturday was to win. Coming in at 5pm and having that feeling builds confidence and momentum, and that’s where we need to go from there.”

Ross County’s Jamie Lindsay (R) and Ronan Hale (L) celebrate against Dunfermline. Image: SNS. 

Pars boss Neil Lennon fumed with the performance of the officials on Saturday, having been adamant referee Duncan Nicolson missed key incidents in the build up to County’s first and third goals.

Amidst the controversy, Lindsay felt his side showed strong character to claim the three points courtesy of Ronan Hale’s winner.

He added: “We showed different sides of the game.

“In the first half we started really well, on the front foot.

“We created them problems with our press, by winning the ball back and scoring two early goals.

“We lost a goal before half-time, and then another one. But I think it shows really good character and mentality to get it back together and go again.

“With the chances we created, it’s definitely a step forward.”

Dunfermline’s Jefferson Caceres takes a free kick against Ross County. Image: SNS. 

Lindsay has previously been the distance with the Staggies in the Championship, having helped the club win the title in the 2018-19 season.

The 30-year-old returned to the Highlands for a second spell in the summer, following spells with Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers.

Lindsay insists having to dig deep for points, as the Staggies did on Saturday, is a trait they must be prepared to show throughout the campaign.

Lindsay added: “It’s not always pretty. At times we would like to dominate the ball more, but it’s a tough league.

“If you can’t do that, it’s about finding how else you can win the game.

“We showed really good character and stuck together as a team – which is the most important thing.

“There are going to be tough moments throughout the game – but to come out the other end of that shows we have come on.”

