Ryan Duncan on his ‘first long-term injury’ as Aberdeen loanee spells out his targets with Ross County

Ryan Duncan reckons recovering from a knee injury this year has put him on a stronger footing as he kicks his career on with Ross County.

The Aberdeen loanee midfielder, snapped up soon after Tony Docherty replaced Don Cowie as boss on September 3, is playing his part in a steady County revival.

The 21-year-old, who has played for the Dons B side in the KDM Evolution Trophy this term, made his third County start in Saturday’s 3-2 league win over Dunfermline Athletic.

The vital victory lifted the Staggies up to seventh position ahead of this weekend’s trip to fourth-top hosts Arbroath.

It was the second successive home win for County, having defeated Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers 2-0 at the Global Energy Stadium on October 4.

Duncan made 39 Championship appearances for Queen’s Park last season before suffering a medial collateral ligament injury in the Spiders’ penultimate match of their campaign at Ayr United in April.

He recovered fully over the summer and was back in competitive action for Aberdeen B in late August.

Docherty, who was assistant boss at Aberdeen when Duncan was rising through the age groups, swooped to land the high-rated player for this season on September 30.

‘I have come back stronger’ – Duncan

Duncan, who has made 35 Premiership appearances for Aberdeen, explained how he coped with his knee injury which came from a misjudged challenge by Queen’s forward Seb Drozd on an opponent.

He said: “It wasn’t nice. I badly tore my MCL (medial collateral ligament) in the second last game of the Championship season (away to Ayr United on April 26).

“It was gutting. It was my first sort of long-term injury really, so it was all kind of new to me.

“In a way it was good because I could be in the gym a lot more and I have come back stronger.

“It was tough, but I feel like I’ve come back from it really well. It’s nice to be back.

“It was a good season for me at Queen’s Park last year, although it didn’t end very well (with the injury).

“There is a lot more to come from me.

“It’s about building on my performances and trying to get that consistency, getting eight or nine out of 10 every week.”

Versatility boosts starting chances

County have won twice and drawn once in the three matches Duncan has started.

And it’s the player’s ability to shine in several positions which has been used to fine effect by Docherty.

As long as he can continue to play, Duncan is willing to operate where he’s needed.

He said: “The manager will have seen at Aberdeen and Queen’s Park that I can play in a number of different positions.

“Here, I have played on the wing, midfield, or left wing-back role last weekend.

“I’m just happy to play anywhere I can to help the team. If that means playing left wing-back or midfield, I’ll do it.

“I feel like I am good enough to play in those different positions.

“As long as I’m doing my bit and I can keep myself in the team, I’m happy.”

Management putting faith in Duncan

And Duncan is delighted to be playing under two coaches who know his game so well.

He added: “When I was coming through the academy at Aberdeen, Tony was the assistant manager.

“In my first season full-time, he was still the assistant manager, so he knows me well.

“He has seen me come through from a young age, so that helps.

“That’s probably one of the main reasons he’s brought me here, and I know Callum (Davidson, County number two) well from last season (when he was Queen’s Park head coach).

“They both have huge belief in me to go out each time and do my best, so that’s a massive factor in the back of my head. I just want to go out and express myself.”

Ready to face Aberdeen team-mate

Duncan is likely to face Dons team-mate Findlay Marshall on Saturday, with the midfielder on loan at Arbroath, scoring six times this season, including four goals over his last four games.

Duncan is hopeful that his opponent this weekend won’t be adding to those numbers.

He said: “Findlay is doing very well at Arbroath.

“I’m happy for him that he’s gone out and is playing games.

“I know him well and he’s a very good player. I will be hoping he’s not on form this Saturday.”