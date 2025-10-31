Ryan Duncan on his ‘first long-term injury’ as Aberdeen loanee spells out his targets with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ryan Duncan on his ‘first long-term injury’ as Aberdeen loanee spells out his targets with Ross County

The 21-year-old was crocked at the end of a strong season at Queen's Park - now he's setting his sights on helping the Staggies climb the Championship table.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Ryan Duncan in action during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Raith Rovers at the Global Energy Stadium, Dungwall, on October 4, 2025.
Ryan Duncan in action for Ross County against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group.

Ryan Duncan reckons recovering from a knee injury this year has put him on a stronger footing as he kicks his career on with Ross County.

The Aberdeen loanee midfielder, snapped up soon after Tony Docherty replaced Don Cowie as boss on September 3, is playing his part in a steady County revival.

The 21-year-old, who has played for the Dons B side in the KDM Evolution Trophy this term, made his third County start in Saturday’s 3-2 league win over Dunfermline Athletic. 

The vital victory lifted the Staggies up to seventh position ahead of this weekend’s trip to fourth-top hosts Arbroath.

It was the second successive home win for County, having defeated Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers 2-0 at the Global Energy Stadium on October 4.

Duncan made 39 Championship appearances for Queen’s Park last season before suffering a medial collateral ligament injury in the Spiders’ penultimate match of their campaign at Ayr United in April.

Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (left) and Ryan Duncan after an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Raith Rovers at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Ryan Duncan, right, with Ross County team-mate Alex Iacovitti after their 2-0 win against Raith Rovers on October 4, which was Duncan’s debut for the Dingwall club. Image: SNS Group.

He recovered fully over the summer and was back in competitive action for Aberdeen B in late August.

Docherty, who was assistant boss at Aberdeen when Duncan was rising through the age groups, swooped to land the high-rated player for this season on September 30.

‘I have come back stronger’ – Duncan

Duncan, who has made 35 Premiership appearances for Aberdeen, explained how he coped with his knee injury which came from a misjudged challenge by Queen’s forward Seb Drozd on an opponent.

He said: “It wasn’t nice. I badly tore my MCL (medial collateral ligament) in the second last game of the Championship season (away to Ayr United on April 26).

“It was gutting. It was my first sort of long-term injury really, so it was all kind of new to me.

“In a way it was good because I could be in the gym a lot more and I have come back stronger.

Ryan Duncan during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Aberdeen, on August 16, 2024.
Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan is enjoying his time with Ross County. Image: SNS Group.

“It was tough, but I feel like I’ve come back from it really well. It’s nice to be back.

“It was a good season for me at Queen’s Park last year, although it didn’t end very well (with the injury).

“There is a lot more to come from me.

“It’s about building on my performances and trying to get that consistency, getting eight or nine out of 10 every week.”

Versatility boosts starting chances

County have won twice and drawn once in the three matches Duncan has started.

And it’s the player’s ability to shine in several positions which has been used to fine effect by Docherty.

As long as he can continue to play, Duncan is willing to operate where he’s needed.

He said: “The manager will have seen at Aberdeen and Queen’s Park that I can play in a number of different positions.

“Here, I have played on the wing, midfield, or left wing-back role last weekend.

“I’m just happy to play anywhere I can to help the team. If that means playing left wing-back or midfield, I’ll do it.

“I feel like I am good enough to play in those different positions.

“As long as I’m doing my bit and I can keep myself in the team, I’m happy.”

Management putting faith in Duncan

And Duncan is delighted to be playing under two coaches who know his game so well.

He added: “When I was coming through the academy at Aberdeen, Tony was the assistant manager.

“In my first season full-time, he was still the assistant manager, so he knows me well.

“He has seen me come through from a young age, so that helps.

Dunfermline Athletic's Chris Hamilton and Queen's Park's Ryan Duncan in action during an SPFL Championship match between Queen's Park and Dunfermline Athletic at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on November 9, 2024.
Ryan Duncan, right, in action for Queen’s Park against Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton last season. Image: SNS Group.

“That’s probably one of the main reasons he’s brought me here, and I know Callum (Davidson, County number two) well from last season (when he was Queen’s Park head coach).

“They both have huge belief in me to go out each time and do my best, so that’s a massive factor in the back of my head. I just want to go out and express myself.”

Ready to face Aberdeen team-mate

Duncan is likely to face Dons team-mate Findlay Marshall on Saturday, with the midfielder on loan at Arbroath, scoring six times this season, including four goals over his last four games.

Duncan is hopeful that his opponent this weekend won’t be adding to those numbers.

He said: “Findlay is doing very well at Arbroath.

“I’m happy for him that he’s gone out and is playing games.

“I know him well and he’s a very good player. I will be hoping he’s not on form this Saturday.”

Conversation