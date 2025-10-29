Tony Docherty turns spotlight on Ross County display in ‘statement win’ after referee anger from Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon

Tony Docherty insists Ross County’s “statement win” against Dunfermline Athletic should not be lost amid Neil Lennon’s anger over refereeing decisions.

Docherty is preparing his men for their next Championship challenge which is this weekend’s trip to fourth-placed Arbroath, who lost 1-0 at basement side Airdrieonians last week.

Saturday’s action-packed 3-2 win against Dunfermline Athletic lifted the Highlanders from ninth to seventh spot.

Goals from Scott Fraser and Jordan White inside the first three minutes made it a dream start for Docherty’s men.

Andrew Todd brought the Fifers into it with a goal just before the break, and then on-loan Falkirk attacker Barney Stewart squared the contest as the visitors had momentum with them.

However, a winning strike from Ronan Hale, his 10th goal in 15 games, sealed a second successive home victory for County under Tony Docherty, the ideal response to slipping to a 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle.

Pars gaffer Neil Lennon was critical of referee Duncan Nicolson, suggesting a free-kick should have been awarded against striker White in the lead-up to Fraser’s goal.

He also claimed defender Declan Gallagher had struck Matthew Todd with his forearm in the lead-up to the free-kick from which Hale netted.

Lennon also felt the set-piece shouldn’t have been awarded against centre-half Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen in the first case for a challenge on Hale.

Dunfermline are now the team directly above County, with a four-point gap, and they can gatecrash the top four by beating third-placed Ayr United on Friday evening.

‘It wasn’t about the officials’ – boss

Pars gaffer Lennon said the ref cost his team two goals in Dingwall, but Docherty underlined that the biggest factor in County winning was his own players’ performance.

He said: “I wouldn’t underplay that the way we started the game was the way we’d trained all week.

“It was very much about being direct, playing on the front foot.

“It was brilliant to get two goals in three minutes, but that’s the way we set out to attack every team. The players deserve credit, but Dunfermline are a good side and came back into the game.

“They played some good football.

“I’ve got to say, on the record, we deserved to win – absolutely, hands down.

“But they are a good side and posed problems, albeit they only had two shots on target.

“The pleasing bit from my point of view was that when we were asked questions at 2-2, at home, with everything that has gone on this season, we showed real character, mentality and resilience to see out the game.

“And I actually thought, watching the game back, we did it quite comfortably.

“I would again stress the point that it was a deserved victory and I thought even, maybe the talk about officials – it wasn’t about that.

“It was about us winning a game of football.

“I always say I want the players to sprint through the finish line, and that’s what they did in that match.

“They deserve great credit, but that’s gone – and we need to make sure we’re ready for Arbroath.”

Momentum is with Ross County

And Docherty’s steady improvement of form and results has caused a surge in belief within the Dingwall squad.

He said: “There’s a real benefit when you get, not just a result like Saturday, but also a performance like that.

“I’d say it was a statement victory, given how we won the game and how it was demonstrated by the players.

“Training has been brilliant. A really high quality and high tempo. It’s the good feeling you get when your squad is doing well.”

“There is a confidence about the place. Everything has been upped.

“I do see healthy competition for places. It was a really strong team performance on Saturday, those coming off the bench also contributed.

“It’s shoulder to the wheel a little bit more.

“It has been a brilliant training week so far and we’re looking forward to going into our next away game on the back of good momentum with two home wins and two away draws in our last five games and a narrow defeat at Partick Thistle, which was also a strong performance.

“We’re beginning to build a bit of momentum, but it’s important we stay grounded and keep working on what is getting us that momentum.”