Ross County boss Tony Docherty highlights title-pushing traits in Arbroath from 2022 in the class of today ahead of Gayfield trip

Ross County boss Tony Docherty reckons weekend hosts Arbroath remind him of Dick Campbell’s Championship title contenders of 2022.

Docherty was assistant to Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock as the Rugby Park club were pushed all the way in the second-tier by Arbroath and it took until late April for Killie to clinch their Premiership return, winning the league by two points in the end.

McInnes and Docherty replaced Tommy Wright midway through that season, with experienced boss Dick Campbell, and his brother Ian, their main rivals for the crown at Arbroath.

The Angus side finished eighth in the Championship the following year, with the Campbells resigning in November 2023 after a poor start to the next campaign.

Former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre took over a few weeks later, but matters worsened and Arbroath returned to League One for the first time since 2018-2019.

In September 2024, popular players Colin Hamilton and David Gold became the co-managers of the Red Lichties and the duo led their team to League One title success in May this year.

Despite a surprise 1-0 loss at basement side Airdrieonians last week, Arbroath are fourth in the division, albeit nine points below leaders St Johnstone.

Arbroath were Docherty’s first opponents as a late Aaron Muirhead penalty, conceded by Declan Gallagher, saw an encouraging County performance end in a 2-1 loss on September 6.

After their pulsating 3-2 win against Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, County head to Gayfield seven points adrift of their hosts, who were the first team to defeat St Johnstone this season, winning 3-1 earlier this month.

Arbroath are ‘very well coached’

While not suggesting Arbroath will launch a title bid, Docherty was full of praise for his weekend hosts for the kind of squad they have created.

He said: “Goldie and Hammy have done a brilliant job at Arbroath.

“It reminds me of my time with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock when that Arbroath team really challenged us in winning the Championship title.

“I see real similarities to the brilliant work Dick and Ian Campbell did.

“This will be a difficult game. The home game, where we lost 2-1, there were circumstances that explain why we never won that one.

“Since then, they have also improved. We have worked hard this week on identifying Arbroath’s strengths and weaknesses.

“It was a difficult game against a really good side. They are very well coached and all credit to them, but I am fully focused on what we can do.

“We go there on the back of a really strong home performance and result. We’re in a confident mood.”

County on search for first away win

With the North Sea just yards away from Gayfield, the wind can play havoc.

Docherty insists only the best display from his team will be good enough to depart with their first away win of the Championship season after draws at Ayr, Morton, St Johnstone and a narrow defeat at Partick Thistle.

He added: “I don’t know whether the wind machine will be on this weekend.

“I have been there loads of times and I know what it can be like.

“We will need to ensure we’re at our best and we will need to do a lot of things out of possession and in possession correctly to give us the best chance to win.”