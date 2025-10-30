Ross County boss Tony Docherty highlights title-pushing traits in Arbroath from 2022 in the class of today ahead of Gayfield trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Tony Docherty highlights title-pushing traits in Arbroath from 2022 in the class of today ahead of Gayfield trip

The Angus club, under Dick Campbell, pushed Docherty and Derek McInnes at league winners Kilmarnock all the way in the Championship title chase three years ago.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Tony Docherty. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Tony Docherty reckons weekend hosts Arbroath remind him of Dick Campbell’s Championship title contenders of 2022.

Docherty was assistant to Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock as the Rugby Park club were pushed all the way in the second-tier by Arbroath and it took until late April for Killie to clinch their Premiership return, winning the league by two points in the end.

McInnes and Docherty replaced Tommy Wright midway through that season, with experienced boss Dick Campbell, and his brother Ian, their main rivals for the crown at Arbroath.

The Angus side finished eighth in the Championship the following year, with the Campbells resigning in November 2023 after a poor start to the next campaign.

Former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre took over a few weeks later, but matters worsened and Arbroath returned to League One for the first time since 2018-2019.

In September 2024, popular players Colin Hamilton and David Gold became the co-managers of the Red Lichties and the duo led their team to League One title success in May this year.

Arbroath co-managers Colin Hamilton, left, and David Gold on the sidelines during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Arbroath at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on September 6, 2025.
Despite a surprise 1-0 loss at basement side Airdrieonians last week, Arbroath are fourth in the division, albeit nine points below leaders St Johnstone.

Arbroath were Docherty’s first opponents as a late Aaron Muirhead penalty, conceded by Declan Gallagher, saw an encouraging County performance end in a 2-1 loss on September 6. 

After their pulsating 3-2 win against Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, County head to Gayfield seven points adrift of their hosts, who were the first team to defeat St Johnstone this season, winning 3-1 earlier this month.

Arbroath are ‘very well coached’

While not suggesting Arbroath will launch a title bid, Docherty was full of praise for his weekend hosts for the kind of squad they have created.

He said: “Goldie and Hammy have done a brilliant job at Arbroath.

“It reminds me of my time with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock when that Arbroath team really challenged us in winning the Championship title.

“I see real similarities to the brilliant work Dick and Ian Campbell did.

“This will be a difficult game. The home game, where we lost 2-1, there were circumstances that explain why we never won that one.

“Since then, they have also improved. We have worked hard this week on identifying Arbroath’s strengths and weaknesses.

“It was a difficult game against a really good side. They are very well coached and all credit to them, but I am fully focused on what we can do.

“We go there on the back of a really strong home performance and result. We’re in a confident mood.”

County on search for first away win

With the North Sea just yards away from Gayfield, the wind can play havoc.

Docherty insists only the best display from his team will be good enough to depart with their first away win of the Championship season after draws at Ayr, Morton, St Johnstone and a narrow defeat at Partick Thistle.

He added: “I don’t know whether the wind machine will be on this weekend.

“I have been there loads of times and I know what it can be like.

“We will need to ensure we’re at our best and we will need to do a lot of things out of possession and in possession correctly to give us the best chance to win.”

Conversation