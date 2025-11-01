Arbroath 3-0 Ross County: Manager reaction as Dingwall side are well beaten against high-flying Red Lichties

Ross County manager Tony Docherty admitted his team didn’t use the wind smartly as they fell to a 3-0 Championship defeat at gusty Arbroath.

The result in their 13th league game of the season leaves them eighth in the division, just one point above Queen’s Park.

The victors returned to third place, six points behind Partick Thistle and nine away from leaders St Johnstone.

Harry Cochrane fired Arbroath ahead after just eight minutes and Hibernian loanee Jacob MacIntyre doubled the scoreline on 56 minutes before Taylor Steven added another to compound the misery.

Decision-making with wind was poor

County manager Docherty was left frustrated as he spoke about a performance which was nowhere near good enough.

He said: “I was really disappointed with the performance and result. I never seen it coming. We had momentum and that’s why I am scratching my head.

“Coming into this one, the boys had showed a consistent level of performance. We were on a good run (two wins and two draws within the last five games).

“I know conditions were poor and I know Arbroath are obviously more used to playing in these conditions in most home games but we never played with having the wind at our backs or with the wind in our face.

“The first goal we lost gave us a mountain to climb. You expect with the wind at your back you should have that advantage.

“Our decision-making, in using that wind, was poor, as was that first goal. We didn’t track our midfield runner. We were too deep in the box, allowed the shot, the first one of the match, and it’s a goal. It became an uphill task.

“In the second half, after addressing things, I don’t feel we did enough. We brought on Ross Docherty to try and pass the ball in good areas, but we didn’t do that either.

“It was a really disappointing afternoon, but on balance, it’s the first poor performance I have seen from the team. We must put that behind us and look at our next game, which is at home to Ayr United next Saturday.”

Docherty – ‘We fell way short here’

Docherty feels his players must look at their short-comings in time to react to this defeat.

He added: “An experienced group of players should not be spooked by the wind.

“All credit to Arbroath. They dealt with the conditions well.

“It was an all-round really poor day and we need to put it to bed and address it in the early part of the week.

“When we got into good positions, our decision-making was poor. Good and experienced players should be making better decisions.

“But we win as a team and we lose as a team. We will focus on what we can do better which will give us a chance to return to better form.

“I know the capabilities of the team, but we fell way short here.”

Cochrane’s opening goal set the tone

Docherty stuck with the same starters from the 3-2 victory over Dunfermline Athletic last week as County sought to add another three points to their tally.

Arbroath got off to a flying start when Cochrane collected a Steven pass, looked up and, from the edge of the box, crashed a swerving shot out of Trevor Carson’s reach.

County weathered the storm for a spell and soon were making inroads towards their opponents’ goal and on-loan Aberdeen man Ryan Duncan curled a shot around the post.

Then Connor Randall was lined up by Ronan Hale and his long-range effort was deflected over the top.

Northern Ireland international Hale then drew a save from Aidan McAdams when he controlled a long ball, turned on the spot and shot on target from 25 yards.

Scott Fraser was next to have a go for the Dingwall side, but the ex-Dundee midfielder guided a low angled drive off target.

In the second half, on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Finlay Marshall saw a powerful shot clutched by Carson just before Taylor Steven smashed a shot into the side-netting when he burst into the penalty area.

The hosts made it 2-0 on 56 minutes when MacIntyre, brother of ICT’s Oscar, superbly sent a right-footed shot past Carson after winning possession in midfield.

With 15 minutes to go, it was match over as Steven kept his cool in the box and steered home another goal after MacIntyre picked him out.

A blocked drive from sub Gary Mackay-Steven and a tame Hale free-kick were the only moments of note for County in the second half.

Midfielders Jamie Lindsay and Ross Docherty also came off late on with hamstring injuries, meaning County finished with nine men on the park.

County lack of goals is real concern

After scoring three last week, it was a reminder what County are capable of in attack. ]

However, this was their third scoreless game in four matches and third successive away game without a goal.

The front pairing of Jordan White and Hale had precious few chances to trouble Arbroath, which will be a concern for the Highlanders.

With just two league wins so far, County are now one point behind Morton and seven points poorer than Dunfermline, Ayr and Raith Rovers.

Two away defeats after home wins

This was Docherty’s ninth game in charge and he’s earned singles points at Ayr, Morton and Perth before going down unluckily 1-0 at Partick Thistle.

Back-to-back victories at the Global Energy Stadium against Raith Rovers and the Pars had given the group real belief ahead of this visit to Angus.

County have not won on their travels since beating Queen of the South 1-0 in the League Cup in July and you have to go back to mid-February for their last league away win, which was at Motherwell in the Premiership.

The Staggies were backed by a vocal following here at Gayfield, but there was no real signs of a cutting edge to trouble Arbroath.

Arbroath set for a promotion push?

Many people might have thought last season’s League One winners would be happy to simply stay in the Championship after their return 12 months after relegation.

However, co-bosses David Gold and Colin Hamilton have their energetic team looking up for this challenge.

Praised last week by County gaffer Docherty, there’s a feeling that this club could be up for a promotion push, just three years after Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties pushed Kilmarnock all the way, when Docherty was assistant to Derek McInnes as they took Killie back to the top-flight.

The title might well be a St Johnstone v Partick battle, but Arbroath, with strong home form as a foundation, could be a play-off entrant.

Arbroath v Ross County ratings

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1): McAdams 6, Stewart 7 (Watson 80), O’Brien 6, Muirhead 7, Wilkie 6, Marshall 7 (Kabongolo 80), Flynn 6, MacIntyre 7, Steven 7 (Mebude 80), Cochrane 7 (Pettifer 61), Todorov 6 (Reilly 73).

Subs not used: Pettigrew (GK), Dow, Callachan, Enem.

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Carson 6, Wright 6, Gallagher 6, Iacovitti 6 (Smith 76), Randall 6, Lindsay 6, Crompton 5 (Docherty 46 replaced by Cornelius 90 due to injury), Fraser 6 (Phillips 61), Duncan 6 (Mackay-Steven 76), Hale 6, White 6 (Clark 61).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), O’Sullivan, Scott.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Attendance: 1,491.

Man of the match: Jacob MacIntyre.