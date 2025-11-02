Ross County’s Connor Randall: ‘We got what we deserved’ in 3-0 Championship defeat at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County’s Connor Randall: ‘We got what we deserved’ in 3-0 Championship defeat at Arbroath

The experienced midfielder calls for a big reaction as Ayr United visit this Saturday.

Ross County's Connor Randall after an SPFL Championship match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at The Wyre Stadium at Firhill, Glasgow, on October 18, 2025. It ended 1-0 to Partick Thistle.
Ross County's Connor Randall accepts the team must finding consistency quickly to climb the Championship table. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Connor Randall admits Ross County must discover consistency quickly, saying Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Arbroath was “nowhere near good enough”.

At a windy Gayfield Park, the Staggies were blown away by last season’s League One champions.

An early goal from ex-Hearts player Harry Cochrane set the tone before second half strikes from Jacob MacIntyre and Taylor Steven made it a day to forget for all Staggies fans. 

It was a defeat which lifted Colin Hamilton and David Gold’s Angus team to third spot and dropped County back to eighth position, one point ahead of Queen’s Park.

‘We got what we deserved’ at Gayfield

Defender-turned-midfielder Randall, who has been with the club since the summer of 2020, pulled no punches with his full-time assessment.

The 30-year-old: “It was nowhere near good enough.

“We came here on the back of a good result last week, when we beat Dunfermline 3-2, and we were looking to take steps forward, but we took steps back instead.

“We knew it would be a tough test at Arbroath in these conditions against a team who are having a good season, but we were not good enough from the start and we never put our imprint on the game.

“I think we got what we deserved. We need to look at ourselves, because we only have ourselves to blame.”

County must find consistency soon

County are closer to the bottom of the table than fourth position, sitting just four points ahead of Airdrieonians.

The Dingwall club, who were relegated via the Premiership play-0ff final defeat against Livingston in May, are now nine games under the leadership of Tony Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie as the boss on September 3. 

There was massive expectation for County to be challenging for the title with St Johnstone, who were also relegated.

However, the Perth Saints are leading the way on 30 points, which is 19 more than the Highlanders.

Randall insists only by stringing wins together will they be capable of getting into a position to challenge for promotion.

Ross County's Connor Randall celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Partick Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 23, 2025. The game ended 3-1 to Partick Thistle.
Ross County’s Connor Randall celebrates after scoring against Partick Thistle this season. Image: SNS Group.

He said: “We keep saying the top four is where we should be, and we need to be up there, but we’re not.

“With what we’ve got, we should be there, but we’re not showing it right now.

“The fact is we’re not doing it consistently.

“We’re showing it in spells. We have to back it up in this league.

“On Saturday, we had a chance to do that but we’re really disappointed.

“We let the club down and ourselves down with our performance.

“We just never did enough, and we conceded second and third goals in the second half.

“We’ll have an honest look at the performance, like we always do, and we will regroup and go again before another massive game this Saturday against Ayr United.”

‘Only we can change it’ – Randall

Randall says County’s fans, who stuck by their team at Gayfield even when the match was gone, will rightly feel raw about this latest setback.

He added: “Our fans came to support us in their numbers and we put on a display like that.

“They are going to be frustrated, and they have every right to be. We are as well.

“Only we can change it. It’s about us all sticking together and coming out the other side of it and start putting consistent performances and results together.

“We need to do that to achieve anything in the Championship.”

