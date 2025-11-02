Ross County’s Connor Randall: ‘We got what we deserved’ in 3-0 Championship defeat at Arbroath

Connor Randall admits Ross County must discover consistency quickly, saying Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Arbroath was “nowhere near good enough”.

At a windy Gayfield Park, the Staggies were blown away by last season’s League One champions.

An early goal from ex-Hearts player Harry Cochrane set the tone before second half strikes from Jacob MacIntyre and Taylor Steven made it a day to forget for all Staggies fans.

It was a defeat which lifted Colin Hamilton and David Gold’s Angus team to third spot and dropped County back to eighth position, one point ahead of Queen’s Park.

‘We got what we deserved’ at Gayfield

Defender-turned-midfielder Randall, who has been with the club since the summer of 2020, pulled no punches with his full-time assessment.

The 30-year-old: “It was nowhere near good enough.

“We came here on the back of a good result last week, when we beat Dunfermline 3-2, and we were looking to take steps forward, but we took steps back instead.

“We knew it would be a tough test at Arbroath in these conditions against a team who are having a good season, but we were not good enough from the start and we never put our imprint on the game.

“I think we got what we deserved. We need to look at ourselves, because we only have ourselves to blame.”

County must find consistency soon

County are closer to the bottom of the table than fourth position, sitting just four points ahead of Airdrieonians.

The Dingwall club, who were relegated via the Premiership play-0ff final defeat against Livingston in May, are now nine games under the leadership of Tony Docherty, who replaced Don Cowie as the boss on September 3.

There was massive expectation for County to be challenging for the title with St Johnstone, who were also relegated.

However, the Perth Saints are leading the way on 30 points, which is 19 more than the Highlanders.

Randall insists only by stringing wins together will they be capable of getting into a position to challenge for promotion.

He said: “We keep saying the top four is where we should be, and we need to be up there, but we’re not.

“With what we’ve got, we should be there, but we’re not showing it right now.

“The fact is we’re not doing it consistently.

“We’re showing it in spells. We have to back it up in this league.

“On Saturday, we had a chance to do that but we’re really disappointed.

“We let the club down and ourselves down with our performance.

“We just never did enough, and we conceded second and third goals in the second half.

“We’ll have an honest look at the performance, like we always do, and we will regroup and go again before another massive game this Saturday against Ayr United.”

‘Only we can change it’ – Randall

Randall says County’s fans, who stuck by their team at Gayfield even when the match was gone, will rightly feel raw about this latest setback.

He added: “Our fans came to support us in their numbers and we put on a display like that.

“They are going to be frustrated, and they have every right to be. We are as well.

“Only we can change it. It’s about us all sticking together and coming out the other side of it and start putting consistent performances and results together.

“We need to do that to achieve anything in the Championship.”