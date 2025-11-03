Tony Docherty: I’m scratching my head at up-and-down Ross County – our fans deserve better

Manager Tony Docherty apologised to Ross County fans, admitting “they deserve better” after the team’s below-par display and defeat at Arbroath.

The Staggies slipped to eighth place in the Championship on Saturday night as they were beaten 3-0 at blustery Gayfield on a day when the County players never got going.

Afterwards, Docherty conceded some of his players didn’t deal with the notorious wind in the ground beside the North Sea, as a first half goal from Arbroath’s Harry Cochrane was added to in the second half by strikes from Jacob MacIntyre and Taylor Steven.

It was ex-Dundee boss Docherty’s ninth match in charge since replacing Don Cowie in the Dingwall hot-seat on September 3.

Seven points from a possible 12 prior to the weekend loss included successive home wins over Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

‘We really have let ourselves down’

With back-to-back Global Energy Stadium games against Ayr United and Morton to come, Docherty says a frustrating failure to build upon positive results is holding them back this term.

He told Ross County media: “The inconsistency is probably the reason I’m here – I’m scratching my head at it.

“I just never saw that performance coming.

“The training week, on the back of a really strong performance at home, was good, as was the message we gave to the players.

“Of course the wind played its part, but the execution of our game-plan is where we need to be so much better.

“No one is feeling worse about this than I am. The players feel the same.

“We have really let ourselves down.

“I’d like to put on record our apologies to our travelling support. That was a poor performance and they don’t deserve to see that.

“Hopefully we can make up for it with a strong home performance and hopefully pick up maximum points next week.”

Players must recover momentum

County are now seven points behind Dunfermline Athletic, who currently occupy the lowest promotion play-off place, after a dozen league games. They are also just one point above Queen’s Park and four points clear of Airdrieonians at the bottom.

The club, who dropped from the Premiership with current Championship leaders St Johnstone, need to find a winning charge to get into the play-offs, albeit they have plenty of games to achieve that.

Docherty said his squad must find a way back to the levels they were reaching before the weekend.

He added: “It was the poorest performance from the team since I’ve come in.

“The goals we lost were particularly poor and we picked up injuries (Ross Docherty and Jamie Lindsay) during the match, so it was a poor day all round.

“But credit to our players who, going into the game, had been showing momentum and it’s important we get back to that as soon as we can.”

Scott Brown’s Ayr will arrive in Dingwall having taken just one point from their last three games, which leaves them fifth, equal on points with Dunfermline and Raith.

When the teams last met, in Docherty’s first away game in charge, Ayr and County drew 1-1 at Somerset Park on September 13.