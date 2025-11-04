Paul Chalk: Promotion chase is still a live target for Ross County despite their lowly Championship position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Paul Chalk: Promotion chase is still a live target for Ross County despite their lowly Championship position

The Staggies will be banking on their improving home form under Tony Docherty to see off Ayr United and Morton and move away from the division's danger zone.

Ross County's Scott Fraser celebrates with the Ross County squad after scoring to make it 1-0 during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Dunfermline Athletic at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 25, 2025.
Ross County players celebrate after Scott Fraser opened the scoring early on in the recent 3-2 home win against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS Group.
Ross County will be out to prove home is where the heart is as they prepare for two successive Championship games in Dingwall.

Tony Docherty’s two wins from his nine matches in charge since replacing Don Cowie have come at the Global Energy Stadium – against Raith Rovers and then Dunfermline Athletic.

Both visitors arrived in the Highlands in strong form, but County delivered winning displays to lift the gloom.

A 0-0 draw at league leaders St Johnstone and a 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle, despite an impressive first half, slowed any chance to build upon Docherty’s first win as County manager.

A gutsy 3-2 victory against Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline (after an early 2-0 lead became 2-2) showed fight within the group.

Ross County manager Tony Docherty applauds the fans after his team's 2-0 SPFL Championship victory against Raith Rovers at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on October 4, 2025.
Ross County manager Tony Docherty applauds the fans after last month’s 2-0 win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group.

However, a performance without bite or much direction at windy Arbroath led to Saturday’s 3-0 loss, which left Docherty frustrated with his group, he said for the first time.

Perth Saints v Partick for the title?

I’d imagine Monday morning would have been a detailed and honest look at what didn’t go to plan at Gayfield, given the County boss explained preparation and their training week was as it should have been.

County were pre-season favourites with St Johnstone to challenge for the title and both clubs reshaped their squads following their relegation from the Premiership in May.

Simo Valakari’s Perth team suffered a mini wobble in terms of results recently, taking two points from three games, but 4-0 and 3-0 wins over Morton and Airdrie suggest the leaders are over that.

St Johnstone have 30 points from 13 games and have lost just once, in a surprise slip-up at Arbroath recently.

County are now ninth, 19 points away from Saints and 16 points away from second-top Partick Thistle.

Fourth-placed Dunfermline are one of three sides on 18 points, therefore the Staggies with just two wins from 13 outings, have work to do just to reach those promotion places.

Most likely, we would be into December before that could even be a possibility.

Three winless matches for Ayr United

Chairman Roy MacGregor told The Press and Journal two weeks ago: “We have to find a way to return to getting three points, particularly at home. Our record has not been good.”

Then came the win against Dunfermline, for back-to-back Dingwall wins.

This Saturday, Scott Brown’s Ayr United are the visitors.

The Honest Men are level with the Pars and Raith on the 18-point mark, having lost narrowly to Partick and Dunfermline and drawn with Queen’s Park in the past few weeks.

In Docherty’s first away fixture as County boss, his team drew 1-1 with Ayr at Somerset Park, so stood up to that test with a decent point.

If they can follow that with three points on Saturday they could leapfrog Morton again, with the Greenock team heading for the Highlands the following weekend.

The lack of consistency is killing County.

They have to get themselves in and around the top four as Christmas approaches.

Livingston showed way to promotion

Few people would back County to be in the title chase now, but could they make a bid for second spot?

Look at Livingston last season. They finished their season strongly and almost caught champions Falkirk before deservedly beating County in the play-off final to replace them in the Premiership.

If County are not going to win the title, they have to do all they can to be next best to avoid having to play up to six play-off matches rather than four if you’re a runner-up.

Right now, even that prospect seems a long shot given their lowly position, but there are 23 games to go, so the chase can start now.

Conversation