Former Scotland boss Craig Brown insists Steve Clarke can end Tartan Army’s long wait for major tournament return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

For Tartan Army members under the age of 22, one mention of Scotland is enough to make them wince.

For the older generation, it is the halcyon days of seeing the national team grace the world stage every two years.

But somewhere in between it has all gone horribly wrong.

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown regards himself as the luckiest man around after being part of five summer finals during his time on the coaching staff with Scotland.

From coach to manager Brown has the distinction of being the last man to lead Scotland to a major finals, the World Cup in France in 1998.

Having also guided the team to Euro 96, Brown was denied a hat-trick of appearances when England beat Scotland 2-1 in the Euro 2000 campaign, while Scotland failed to qualify for the World Cup two year later.

Having presided over two campaigns which did not bring qualification, Brown decided it was time to step down.

His successor, Berti Vogts, led the nation to the Euro 2004 play-offs only for the Netherlands to leave our hopes in tatters. Since then it has been a case of so near yet so far for our boys in blue.

But on Thursday we can dare to dream once more as Steve Clarke leads his young side into action in Serbia. A win there and Scotland are off to the Euros next summer. Brown believes this could be the time where our collective agony is brought to an end.

Brown said: “I really hope we do it and think we can, but it’s going to require everyone playing to their best in Serbia.

“They have a hugely experienced back three, which is led by Aleksandar Kolarov ,while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio is the danger man in midfield. He showed what he was all about with his two goals in their semi-final win against Norway last month.

“The uncertainty in Italy has really hampered their preparations when you consider seven of their line-up which beat Norway play in Italy and, if the Italian-based players had missed out, that would have been a massive boost for Scotland.

“The Ajax captain, Dusan Tadic, is also a doubt, so it remains so uncertain just now. If they are at full strength, we have a major challenge on our hands. But our chances improve substantially if some of these guys miss out.

“When the Scotland team is at full strength, I think it’s an easy decision on who to pick and I wouldn’t expect Steve to take any unnecessary gambles for a game of this magnitude. He (Steve Clarke) has a fairly inexperienced squad as it is in comparison to the Serbia manager Ljubisa Tumbakovic.

“His back three of Aleksandar Kolarov (93), Stefan Mitrovic (19) and Nikola Milenkovic (23) could account for almost the entire Scotland squad in terms of international appearances. We’re a very inexperienced group in comparison to a team which played in the last World Cup.

“But what does offer me real hope is the fact we’re unbeaten in eight games. It’s been some time since we were able to say that and I am sure Serbia will have taken notice of the run we’re on.

“I don’t expect it to be an open game when there is so much at stake in this game and I would not be surprised to see it go all the way to penalties again. If that happens, hopefully Kenny McLean will do what he did last month and come off the bench to score the winner.”

It was a misty morning at @OriamScotland, as the first training session of our triple-header took place. 👀 Good to see a few familiar faces back in camp. pic.twitter.com/f8PdCXvrIe — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 9, 2020

One school of thought for why the nation has endured two decades of misery is that the stars of days gone by simply have not been replaced.

Brown would not disagree with that sentiment, but it is clear he believes current boss Clarke has a tough task on his hands.

He said: “I still find it amazing that it is 22 years since we last played in the finals of a major tournament. It’s remarkable considering we were in five finals in the space of 12 years before our last appearance in France in 1998.

“I was the luckiest guy alive to be involved in all five and I’m proud of the fact I was there for the two occasions we’ve played in the European Championship, firstly as an assistant to Andy Roxburgh in Sweden in 1992 and then as manager for Euro 96 in England.

“Again, it’s a shock that we’re trying to qualify for what would be only the third Euro finals in 16 attempts for Scotland.

“I say that because in 1992 there were only eight teams in the tournament. It doubled to 16 for England in 1996 and next summer’s finals will feature 24 nations. The pathway to qualifying should be easier with more spaces available, but the game has changed.

“I could have picked a Scotland team from Celtic and Rangers alone back then, but it’s a very different set of circumstances which Steve faces now.

“If you look at the last game between Celtic and Rangers, there were only two eligible players for Scotland among the 22 players who started the game. They were Stephen Welsh and Callum McGregor. Scott Brown and Allan McGregor were also there, but both have made themselves unavailable for selection.

“Greg Taylor, Leigh Griffiths and Ryan Jack all came on in that game and Ryan Christie is another player who would be available but it still significantly down on the options I had.”