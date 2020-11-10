Scotland coach Steven Reid pleased with Scott McKenna’s development after linking up with former Aberdeen defender at Nottingham Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steven Reid has become very familiar with Scott McKenna for both club and country.

Scotland coach Reid joined up with Chris Hughton’s new management team at Nottingham Forest, where McKenna moved to this summer from Aberdeen.

That was after already watching him up close with the national side, after the ex-Dons man cemented himself as a regular with Scotland.

After missing the last international camp through injury, McKenna is back involved for the triple-header against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel this international break.

Reid has been impressed with how the centre-half has adapted to life in the English Championship, after numerous near-misses with switches away from Aberdeen prior to his eventual departure.

He said: “It’s great to have that relationship with him at club level and with the national team. He’s been fantastic for the last few games for us at Nottingham Forest. I’m almost sick of seeing him now!

“He’s been great since he got that big move in the summer and hopefully he continues that for us. He felt it was the right time – there’d been speculation over the last couple of years whether he’d move on – to test himself in a different league.

“Being in it again makes you realise how difficult the Championship is. We’re playing Wycombe at the weekend, who are a more direct threat, but you’re playing teams who play out from the back and different qualities of opposition.

“I’ve been impressed with him and I know the manager (Chris Hughton) has, with his performances at club level. With him missing the last camp it’s good to have him back with us.”