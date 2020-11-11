Alex McLeish backs Scotland boss Steve Clarke to put pain of 2007 to bed and book European Championship place

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish reckons Steve Clarke’s side can succeed where his missed out and qualify for a major tournament.
McLeish and Scotland were close to qualifying for Euro 2008 but for a late goal against Italy at Hampden Park.
Scotland are once again within one game of making a European Championships, with victory over Serbia enough to send them to the competition next year.
McLeish said: “The draw score-line we had with the Italians before they scored their second goal wouldn’t have been enough for us. But, it was very close.
“It will be a very tough game in Serbia. They are a very confident bunch, they’ve been bumping their gums about it since the draw was made.
“One of their top players, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, I had at Genk and he’s a player Stevie’s got to make sure they put the shackles on. Also big Mitrovic in London with his Fulham prowess is someone I know a lot about too, including also his goal-scoring record at international level.
“But Stevie’s got the team in a great winning streak and we have defended really well. He’s made us hard to beat. We beat a good Czech team as opposed to their B team thateverybody spoke about the previous weeks before.
“We’ve proved ourselves against a top team like the CzechRepublic, so we can take plenty of confidence from that. There’s no reason why we can’t win the play-off final in Serbia.”