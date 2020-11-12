How to watch tonight’s all-or-nothing Euros play-off clash between Serbia and Scotland free of charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sky Sports are showing Scotland’s crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia tonight for free.

With fans unable to attend the match due to the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcaster made the decision to ensure all members of the Tartan Army can watch the match.

For those without a Sky Sports subscription, the match will be available on Sky One, Sky Sports Football and Pick channels, with coverage starting at 7pm and the game

kicking off at 7.45pm.

Here are the details specific to your TV set-up:

What channel is Serbia v Scotland on?

Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on:

Sky One (Sky channel 106, Sky HD 806, Virgin 110 and TalkTalk 301)

Pick (Sky/Sky HD 159, FreeSat 144, Virgin 165 and Freeview, BT TV, TalkTalk and YouView all 35)

Meanwhile, subscribers can watch the match on Sky Sports Football (Sky 403, Sky HD 857, Virgin 513 and TalkTalk 404)

The highlights will be on the Sky Sports website and YouTube afterwards.

Northern Ireland’s play-off clash against Slovakia is also being shown for free.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: “We know how significant these fixtures could be for fans of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“With two sides on the brink of qualifying for a major tournament, we felt it was the right moment in these exceptional and unique circumstances to make the games more widely available.

“Sky Sports is a proud partner to many sports, both in the UK and around the world, and we have strived to stand alongside sport in unprecedented circumstances this year.”