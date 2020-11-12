Aberdeen’s Andy Considine left on bench for Scotland’s huge Euro play-off clash in Serbia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has been left on the bench for Scotland’s do-or-die Euro 2020 play-off final clash with Serbia in Belgrade tonight

Considine, 35, had been in the Dark Blues defence for the last two matches, Nations League wins over Slovakia and the Czech Republic where the Scots didn’t concede a goal, but makes way for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on the left side of the back three.

There is also no place for fit-again former Don Scott McKenna, with Declan Gallagher holding on to his slot in the middle of the defence.

The team in full: