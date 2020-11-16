Caley Thistle penalty hero Cammy Mackay says he was inspired by Scotland’s David Marshall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Cammy Mackay says Scotland’s spot-kick heroics inspired him to secure victory against East Fife with a late penalty save.

Mackay, who was deputising for first choice Mark Ridgers, saved Jack Hamilton’s 90th minute penalty to ensure Shane Sutherland’s goal won all three points for John Robertson’s men.

The 23-year-old was thrilled with his intervention, insisting he drew motivation from David Marshall’s penalty shoot-out save against Serbia on Thursday which secured a place at Euro 2020 next summer.

Mackay said: “If that doesn’t inspire you to go out and win a shoot-out or save a penalty, I don’t know what it’s going to do.

“I was delighted with the save. Penalties are more in favour of the striker, but sometimes the goalkeeper can come out on top.

“I just gambled and it went the way I had picked in my head.

“As a goalkeeper, the majority of times you get a feeling for which way they are going to go.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t so in your head you just pick your side and go with it.”

© PA

Mackay was handed his second outing of the campaign, keeping a clean sheet for the second match in succession having started in a tie against Cowdenbeath earlier in the competition.

Having played just twice last season, Mackay is intent on catching the eye whenever he is handed his chance.

“I know myself my games are going to be limited, but when an opportunity comes I need to take it and show the manager I’m ready to play if anything happens to Ridgers.”