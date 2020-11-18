Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor calls on national side to take their chances to keep progressing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum McGregor reckons Scotland have to start taking their chances if they are to keep improving.

Scotland carved out opportunities in the 1-0 defeat to Israel, which ended their hopes of Nations League promotion, but were beaten by Manor Solomon’s first-half goal.

Back-to-back defeats by the odd goal against Israel and Slovakia on Sunday allowed Czech Republic to nip in and take top spot in the group.

It is they who will be joining up with the European heavyweights in the next iteration of the competition and will take a play-off place for the 2022 World Cup.

While there are plenty of positives to take from this camp for the Celtic midfielder, there is also work to be done.

McGregor said: “We have to look at where we have come in a short space of time. We have done well and qualified for the Euros.

“We put that to one side but if we are going to keep progressing we have to take our chances when we get them in the game.

“At this level when you don’t take your chances and then they go up the pitch and get a counter attack you can quite easily lose the game. That is the next step for us in our development – to take the chances.”

© SNS Group

A well-taken goal by Solomon as half-time approached meant Scotland would have to come from behind again.

John McGinn had a header tipped over the bar by Ofir Marciano, while the Hibernian goalkeeper also kept out a cross-shot from Kieran Tierney and a late free-kick from Leigh Griffiths.

McGregor added: “We were in a great position to give ourselves a play-off for the World Cup. A win tonight would have been a great way to finish the camp.

“It is a disappointing result but when you look at the performance at the start of the week to win the play-off final to get to the Euros. We certainly have to look at that in a positive light.

“We learnt a lot this week, good and bad, and we will take that on when we get back together again in March.”