Scotland Women’s National Team hammer Cyprus, scoring TEN in Larnaca qualifier

The Scotland Women’s National Team have thumped Cyprus 10-0 in Larnaca.

Scotland cannot qualify for next year’s European Championship finals, so their final two qualifiers – against the Cypriots and Portugal (February 23) – are all about building towards the start of World Cup qualifying.

They got their new dawn off to a ruthless start under interim boss Stuart McLaren – who is taking the team after Shelley Kerr’s departure in December – carving out chance after chance.

It was 5-0 at half-time, with Erin Cuthbert stabbing home a cross after just 11 minutes.

Martha Thomas added the second with a header, before Caroline Weir turned Cyprus’ defence inside and out to chip a third in.

Kirsty Hanson then smashed home the fourth, with Cuthbert adding Scotland’s fifth and her second.

After the break, Lizzie Arnot prodded home the sixth, before turning provider for Claire Emslie to tuck away another.

Scotland equalled the amount of goals they scored against Cyprus at Easter Road in August 2019 when Jane Ross netted from the penalty spot, before Thomas made it nine, firing home from a tight angle.

Ellon’s Natalie Ross, who plays her club football for Celtic and is in the squad for the first time in 11 years, had a big hand in number 10, dinking a ball in behind the home side’s backline for Ross to nod into the far corner.