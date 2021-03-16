Aberdeen’s Andy Considine retains place in Scotland squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has retained his place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Dark Blues begin their hunt for a place at Qatar 2022 with clashes against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands. They are looking to build on qualification for this summer’s Euros.

Veteran Considine, 33, has finally earned belated Scotland recognition under Clarke, with his first three senior caps coming in Nations League matches last year.

Considine will be hoping he can impress in the upcoming camp and be part of the Scots’ Euros contingent at what will be the national team’s first major tournament since the World Cup in France in 1998.

Here’s the full squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers:

Your Scotland squad to face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands in our opening @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/bHTjnbolHn — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 16, 2021

Other headlines include call-ups for Southampton striker Che Adams, who Clarke has finally convinced to don the dark blue, while Hibs attacker Kevin Nisbet has also received recognition.