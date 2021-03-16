Che Adams took little persuading to join Scotland, says boss Steve Clarke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steve Clarke insists Che Adams took little persuading to choose Scotland and has defended the Southampton striker’s decision to turn them down four years ago.

Adams was named in the Scotland squad yesterday for the World Cup qualifiers with Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands, after discussions with Clarke which has seen him declare for his adopted nation.

He qualifies for Scotland through the grandparent rule and had been approached in 2017, along with Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes.

At the time Adams was a 21-year-old at Birmingham City, with the Leicester-born forward then only having one season of Championship football under his belt.

However the last two years have seen him become a Premier League regular at Southampton, with 11 goals in 58 games for the Saints since signing in 2019.

“I’m not so sure it was a case that there was a big reluctance for him to get into the Scotland set-up,” said Clarke.

“You have to remember, this conversation he had was four years ago when he was only a young man finding his way in the English Championship at the time he was at Birmingham. So you can understand he didn’t want to commit early.

“His career has obviously continued in an upwards path and he’s got into the English Premier League with Southampton where he’s doing very well. Recently he’s been doing really well, scoring some goals, and looking like a player who can play on the international stage. Thankfully he’s chosen us.

“I didn’t have to work particularly hard to persuade him. We spoke mainly about the long-term benefits of being a Scottish international. I was saying that at 24 he’s at a great age to come into international football and have an international career, which is something which still grates a little bit with me.

“I had six caps but you can’t call that an international career. It’s great to represent your country six times but I’d rather it was 60 times.

“For Che, at his age and with the ability he’s got, hopefully he can go on and have 60-odd games for Scotland.”

Clarke also played down the notion of players like Adams declaring for Scotland purely because they had qualified for a major tournament.

“Listen, if you’re successful as an international team then people are going to be more attracted to play for you,” he said. “That goes without saying. But I don’t think that was the be-all and the end-all for Che.

“The fact that he wants to have an international career is the be-all and end-all. If you go down that other route then you’re saying that after the Euros he’ll back off ands not want to play for Scotland again.

“But that’s definitely not the Che Adams I spoke to.”

Also in the squad are Aberdeen defender Andy Considine and his ex-Dons team-mate Scott McKenna. Kevin Nisbet has earned a first call-up and recalls have been given to John Fleck, Grant Hanley, Ryan Fraser and Jack Hendry.

Adams could potentially lead the line for Scotland when they take on Austria at Hampden on Thursday week, with Clarke lauding the maturity the 24-year-old has shown in making his decision now.

“He wasn’t prepared to play for Scotland when he was a 19/20 year-old kid who didn’t know which way his career was going to go. I think you have to respect that,” said Clarke.

“He’d only played two friendlies for England’s Under-20s, it’s not like it’s a massive jump from England to Scotland.

“He’s got Scottish blood, his grandparents I believe are from Edinburgh, so the bloodline is there. I just don’t think you can judge a 19 or 20 year-old harshly.

© PA

“He just wanted to see which way his career went. You have to respect that decision from a young man. I actually think it was quite a mature decision, rather than being rushed into doing something.

“I believe we tried to get him to play for the under-21s as well but he wanted to take time and see how his career developed.

“Now his career has developed a little bit more and he’s chosen Scotland. So I think that’s fantastic.”