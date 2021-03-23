Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kevin Nisbet saw dropping out of top-flight football as the time the penny finally had to drop for him.

He had to break through as a regular at Partick Thistle, back when they were in the Premiership, and found himself let go in 2018.

Less than three years down the line he is in the Scotland squad, after 12 goals in 30 games for Hibernian and two prolific seasons with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline.

It is a similar journey to another recent Scotland cap Lawrence Shankland, who did not make the grade at Aberdeen before a spell in the lower leagues with Ayr United rejuvenated his career.

“Being released from Thistle when I was young was probably the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Nisbet. “The penny dropped for me and it was about going and getting regular game-time.

“I’ve always had confidence in my ability to score goals – it was just having the chance to prove that. I’ve been on an upward curve the last few years and it’s got me to where I am today. But there’s still a lot of hard work to be done.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Congratulations to @kevinnisbet16 on his first Scotland call-up. pic.twitter.com/zbMf8924GJ — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 16, 2021

“When I was younger, I don’t think my attitude was great if I’m honest. I think that’s why I did drop down. As soon as I dropped down, it was about getting back up there as quick as possible.

“Did I think it was going to be this quick? Probably not. But I think after the last few seasons, anything is possible. I’ve got my first Scotland call-up and I’m here to prove myself.

“Me and Shanks have had very similar routes. Both of us didn’t really cut it when we were young in the Premiership. We’ve dropped down and both scored a lot of goals. We’ve had relatable circumstances and it’s been great for both of us.”

It has been a whirlwind few months for Nisbet, who has got himself back in the Hibernian team again after a spell on the sidelines.

His father Thomas passed away in October and then in January, he was the subject of significant interest from English Championship side Birmingham City.

Hibernian turned down their advances, with the Blues going instead for Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen, with Nisbet then starting the next four games on the bench.

“I think it’s easy for people to say now that thankfully he’s stayed,” said Nisbet. “At the time it was a massive opportunity for me and it didn’t work out. That’s football.

“The day after the transfer window, I put it behind me and my attitude was spot on. That’s the reason I’m back in the team and scoring goals

© SNS Group / SFA

Thomas Nisbet was a big follower of the national side and Nisbet has already stated he dedicates the rest of his career to his late father.

“It will be a big moment for me and my family,” he said. “I think they are very proud of me and I know my dad will be looking down on me very proud as well. He has always had faith in me.

“He always said that I would make it even when I was in a hole after being released by Thistle, he always said I would bounce back. He always had that faith in me. I am just delighted to have kept a promise to him.”

Nisbet and Ché Adams are two new recruits to the Scotland squad for the games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Manager Steve Clarke will not have to look far for in-form strikers to supplement his attacking options.

“I watched the game last week when he (Adams) scored and I was so impressed with the way he harries defenders and runs in behind and holds the ball up,” added Nisbet. “He can score goals and he can also assist. It’s great to have him in.

“There’s a couple of new faces but I think me and Che are both here on merit and now have a chance to prove to the gaffer we are up to it and can get into the Euros squad.”