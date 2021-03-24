Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stuart Armstrong has seen first-hand the kinds of qualities Ché Adams can bring to the Scotland setup.

As team-mates at Southampton, the pair have struck up a useful partnership and Armstrong has been able to provide insight into what life in the national team is like.

Adams became a high-profile addition to the Scotland squad last week when he was named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

He was born in Leicester and has two caps for England under-20s, however he was a maternal grandparent from Scotland and has declared his international allegiance to them.

While talk of him being a “secret agent” for Scotland to persuade Adams to join them, Armstrong was always happy to pass on information on how they were doing.

“Every time he asked about the squad and how things were going then I could only give him good words,” said the former Celtic and Dundee United midfielder. “I spoke to him a few times at our training ground, little bits here and there.

“It was a big decision for him and one he had to make himself. We are all very happy he has made the decision he has.

“He asks me general questions about the Scotland squad, as you generally do coming into a new place. I had nothing but good words to say about the squad.

“We are in a great place and the atmosphere is great. We have the Euros to look forward to and a very exciting campaign is about to begin. I only had positive things to say and I am sure he has seen that for himself now that he has joined up with the squad.”

This week has been the first taste of international football for Adams but there have been plenty of familiar faces to guide him through.

There are seven other members of the current squad who ply their trade in the English Premier League, as well as Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean who played in it last season for Norwich City.

“It is a different atmosphere and environment,” said Armstrong. “It is always difficult when you come into a new set-up but as a group we are very welcoming. We look after new players because in most camps there have been one or two fresh faces.

“He will have played against a few of the boys before and he knows me, so although he is new to the squad he does know a few of the boys. That always helps to have that level of comfort when you are in new surroundings.”

“He is a very good player. He has shown he is a very good player in the Premier League scoring goals and having a real positive influence on games for Southampton.

“In the end it is international football and it is a different environment but it is still a game of football. When a player is in good form and has a lot of confidence then it always makes things easier.”

Armstrong also has his own challenges to deal with, namely trying to force his way into Clarke’s starting line-up.

Midfield is the most competitive area of the team, with Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, McLean, McGinn, Scott McTominay and John Fleck all named. There has also been clamour for Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Ryan Gauld to gain selection in future.

“Whenever you come away everyone wants to play, everyone wants to start as many times as they can,” added Armstrong. “We have got good strong squad depth, especially in the midfield areas. So it is just about being patient, biding my time and trying to take my chance when it comes.”