Aberdeen’s Andy Considine aiming for perfect start to World Cup bid for Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Andy Considine is targeting a perfect start for Scotland as he sets his sights on taking nine points from the opening three games of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Scotland face Austria at Hampden tomorrow, followed by a trip to Israel on Sunday, before the Faroe Islands visit Hampden on Wednesday next week, and the Aberdeen defender believes the national team can get their bid to reach Qatar off to a flying start.

He said: “It’s vitally important to win the home games. Winning at Hampden is a must, absolutely. But I feel like we’re due Israel one, because I felt that we had a couple of good chances over there but just didn’t take them.

“They go up the park and score, and I felt as though it was against the run of play. I feel we’re due them one, but it will be tough going over there. But if you look at our squad, I feel we’re definitely strong enough to get hopefully three wins.

“I think if we can come away with three wins or a couple wins and a draw, it would be a fantastic start. We’d take that right now. But it’s going to be hard.

“Austria will be tough and Israel seem to follow us about at the minute and they’re a good team. You can’t knock them, they’re good. That’ll be really tough.

“The Faroe Islands will be tough as well. It’s the same three points. It’s a massive 10 days for the boys, but I feel we’ve got enough in the squad that we can go and do that.”

There have been a couple of new faces added to Steve Clarke’s squad since the national team last played in Southampton striker Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet of Hibernian and Considine is excited to see what his new international team-mates can do.

He said: “I’ve seen plenty of Che. There’s Kevin Nisbet as well, he’s done really well at Hibs. It’s a couple of great additions.

© SNS Group / SFA

“It just shows you the fine line between being in and out the squad, with Lawrence Shankland dropping out. It’s exciting times for the country, so fingers crossed we can go and get some results.”

For Considine, international football has come late in his career, but the Dons defender, who celebrates his 34th birthday on April 1, has slotted in seamlessly since his debut in October.

Having helped end the country’s long wait to play in the finals of a major tournament following Scotland’s qualification for the Euros, the Aberdonian is now targeting an even bigger prize of World Cup qualification.

But whatever happens, he is proud just to be involved.

He said: “It would probably mean even more (to play at a World Cup) than what’s potentially coming this summer. It would be absolutely huge for all the boys and, for everybody in the country, it would be incredible to be involved.

“I remember watching the last World Cup we were at on the telly as a young lad, so you can see how much it means to everybody. Fingers crossed.

“I want to be involved as much as I can. But it’s a big squad that the manager’s taken. If called upon, I’ll be ready. But it’s a great time to be involved, especially with the Euros coming up. I’m delighted.”