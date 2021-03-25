Steve Clarke determined to make winning start to World Cup finals bid against Austria

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke making a winning start to their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign against Austria would give his side an excellent platform to reach the finals in Qatar.

The Scots begin their Group F campaign at home to an Austrian side ranked 23rd in the world, 25 places above Clarke’s men.

Scotland have only won three of their last 11 qualifying group openers, since their last appearance at a major finals at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Scotland ended that 23-year absence however, by reaching this summer’s European Championships courtesy of the Nations League play-offs.

© SNS Group / SFA

With tonight’s game followed by Sunday’s trip to Israel and another home game against Faroe Islands on Wednesday, Clarke is eager to get off the mark quickly.

Clarke said: “A good start is important. Obviously without putting too much pressure on ourselves we want to start the group well.

“We won’t know until the end of the campaign what a good points total will be so it’s important we don’t put ourselves under too much pressure but of course a winning start would be good, especially because we’re playing a team seeded above us.

“Austria are seeded to finish second in the group so if we got a good start against them that would hopefully set us up for a good campaign.

“Straight away that should tell you they are a good team. And they are a good team.

“They probably rely more on their strength as a team. They work well together, their shape is good, their press is good.

“They are athletic and have some star names as well, which is always good if you want to be a top side.

“You need one or two who have that little bit of magic.

“We expect a tough game and I’m sure they will be expecting a tough game from us as well.”

Scotland will be without Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who pulled out of the squad due to an ongoing calf injury.

With defenders Jack Hendry and Grant Hanley drafted into the squad, Clarke says moving Manchester United’s Scott McTominay upfield from defence is an option but he insists he has plenty alternative options.

© SNS Group / SFA

Clarke added: “That’s possible. It’s something we could do.

“Losing Ryan Jack was a bit of a blow because Ryan is a good player who done well for us in that midfield position.

“But we have lost him so we have to readdress the balance in midfield and I have to get the decisions right. That’s my job.

“McTominay in midfield for Man United this season has been very good, so it is a good option for us.

“I have to mention Kenny McLean as well – he has been absolutely outstanding for Norwich.

“With John McGinn playing every week in the Premier League, Callum McGregor playing every week for Celtic, John Fleck is also back after taking a bit of time to get over the injury he picked up with the national team in October.

“Obviously his club are struggling a little bit, but John’s own performances in recent weeks have been much more like his old self.

“We are strong in that midfield area and I am happy with the options I’ve got.”