Stunning John McGinn strike rescues 2-2 draw for Scotland in opening World Cup qualifier against Austria

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a potentially crucial 2-2 draw against Austria at Hampden Park.

All four goals came in the second half, with Sasa Kalajdzic seeing his early second half opener cancelled out by returning defender Grant Hanley.

Kalajdzic looked to have won the game for Austria with a second goal 11 minutes from time, however John McGinn secured a point for Steve Clarke’s men with a stunning overhead kick just six minutes later.

The point could be vital for the Scots, with Denmark opening their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Sunday’s opponents Israel.

Steve Clarke altered his side from their most recent outings in November, which most notably included the penalty shoot-out victory over Serbia that secured a place at this summer’s Euros.

Scott McTominay was moved out of defence into midfield to cover for Ryan Jack who was ruled out through injury, while Declan Gallagher was also left on the bench, with Hanley and Jack Hendry drafted into the backline.

© SNS Group / SFA

Austria made a bright start, threatening within the opening 90 seconds when Christoph Baumgartner teed up Sasa Kalajdzic to fire an effort wide from just inside the box.

The visitors had another attempt on five minutes, with Stefan Ilsanker nodding over a David Alaba corner.

Although Austria started on the front foot, the Scots succeeded in limiting much of their goal threat to efforts from distance, with David Marshall making smart saves to deny Baumgartner and Alaba from long-range.

Scotland’s attacking play improved as the first half went on, with Andy Robertson nodding over from a deep Ryan Christie delivery.

Stuart Armstrong saw two efforts from distance drift off target, however the Scots’ best chance of the first half fell to Christie three minutes before the break. Lyndon Dykes charged down a loose pass by Alexander Schlager but the angle did not present itself for him to shoot, instead setting up Christie for a low right-footed drive, however the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving with his legs.

© SNS Group

Schlager was called into action again on the stroke of half-time, comfortably saving another Christie effort after McTominay had laid an Armstrong free-kick into his path.

Austria once again made a promising start to the second half, and they were rewarded with the lead on 55 minutes. A powerful Florian Grillitsch effort was palmed away by Marshall, but only as far as Kalajdzic who slotted home from close-range.

Scotland responded strongly however, and looked to be denied a stonewall penalty within 60 seconds of going behind, with Ilsanker bundling Christie to the ground as he looked to meet Stephen O’Donnell’s delivery.

Armstrong was next to threaten for the Scots shortly before being replaced by debutant Che Adams, with the midfielder drilling inches wide from a tight angle after cutting in from the left.

Scotland survived a let-off when Kalajdzic nodded home a delivery from Alaba, but was softly penalised for a foul on Kieran Tierney.

The home side levelled on 71 minutes however, with O’Donnell’s free-kick finding Hanley who thumped a header past the outstretched Schlager.

© SNS Group / SFA

Austria looked to have secured the victory on 79 minutes when Kalajdzic nodded home a Stefan Lainer delivery.

McGinn ensured the home side were not left empty-handed however, directing a stunning overhead kick past Schlager after Christie had nodded the ball into his path following a corner.