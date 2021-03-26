Scotland can build on positive point, says Scott McTominay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay hailed the courage of his side to ensure they avoided defeat in their opening World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Steve Clarke’s men twice trailed to goals from Austria forward Sasa Kaladzic, but levelled on both occasions courtesy of Grant Hanley and John McGinn to secure a 2-2 draw.

The point ensures the Scots got off the mark in their opening Group F game, on a night in which Denmark claimed a 2-0 victory over Sunday’s opponents Israel.

Manchester United’s McTominay feels his side showed stubborn resistance to ensure they claimed a point.

McTominay said: “It was a positive point and it is one we need to build on in terms of how we approach games.

“We need a bit more arrogance and belief in ourselves that we can go and dominate teams like that. We can do that even though they are a very good team.

“We came from behind twice which must be a positive and we are.

“We showed big character to come back and we have to improve on that next week.

“It will be tough. We have played Israel a few times before and we know them well.

“For us, it is a chance to try and dominate our opponents and to put our stamp on the group as well.”

© SNS Group / SFA

Despite Scotland finding themselves behind on two occasions, McTominay felt a point was the least his side deserved for their efforts against a side ranked 23rd in the world – 25 places above Clarke’s men.

He added: “It was a building block in terms of how we approached the game. I felt we had the best chances and should have had a penalty with Ryan Christie, I don’t know how the referee hasn’t seen it.

“That is football – we might get one against Israel.

“We were finding the sides well and moving it about well with Stuart Armstrong getting a few chances and going right at them.

“The second goal was a bit of against the run of play but the manager says you have to react against adversity and we did that a couple of times.”