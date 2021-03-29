Fraser hails Scottish character after Israel fightback

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ryan Fraser hailed the character of his team-mates after Scotland fought back to earn a draw in their World Cup qualifier in Israel.

Fraser’s goal just before the hour mark secured a point for Steve Clarke’s side with the 1-1 draw following Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Austria at Hampden.

Scotland were punished for a poor first half showing by Israel in Tel Aviv before rallying in the second half and while frustrated at the opening 45 minutes Fraser believes he and his team-mates can take comfort form their second half showing.

He said: “It was a lot better in the second half. Obviously we took a little while to get going in the first half. I thought when we got to grips in the second half we dominated the game and should’ve won in the end.

“We’ve been beaten here twice the last two times we’ve played here, so to come away with a point (is better). There are still a lot of points to play for and now we just need to go into the Faroes game and win the game – you never know where you’re going to be.”

Fraser was at a loss to explain why the first half display was so poor but he believes there are positives to be taken from the game.

He said: “I don’t know. I just think we maybe got our press wrong at times.

“Sometimes it doesn’t really go the way you plan it to go, but I think we showed character and at half-time the gaffer said we need to stand up and do a lot better. I think we done that man to man.

“We could’ve just sat in our shell at 1-0 and it could’ve got a lot worse, but i thought the gaffer got us coming out fighting in the second half.

“Some of our passages of play were brilliant, I think we had 12 shots and on another day our final ball could’ve been a little bit better.

“But the way we played, the way we pressed in the second half was a lot, lot better.”

Full back Stephen O’Donnell was just as frustrated at the first half display.

He said: “We should not as players be needing to change to shape every time we’re having a slow start. We should be able to adapt to a game ourselves and get a foothold on it.”

One positive for Scotland was the display of Southampton striker Che Adams on his first start for the national team. The Saints forward set-up Fraser for his third international goal and O’Donnell believes Adams will only get better.

He said: “He’s new to the group but in the few training sessions we’ve had you can see the quality he possesses. He hasn’t met 95% of us until this week but he has fitted in well and you saw glimpses of him tonight.

“I’m sure the more caps he gets the better he will become. He is a young player who plays at the top level and we’re lucky to have him.”