Scotland stroll to 4-0 win over Faroe Islands to move second in World Cup qualifying group

Scotland registered their first World Cup qualifying group win with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands at Hampden Park.

John McGinn’s double, a first national team strike for Che Adams and a Ryan Fraser goal saw Steve Clarke’s men build on their opening two draws against Austria and Israel.

The result – in Scotland’s final competitive match before this summer’s European Championship – sees Steve Clarke’s side move second in Group F behind pacesetters Denmark.

Scotland made three changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Israel in Tel Aviv on Sunday, with Craig Gordon, Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean drafted in to replace David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell and Jack Hendry.

The home side made a bright start, with Sunday’s goalscorer Ryan Fraser testing Faroes goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen with a shot within the opening 40 seconds.

Scotland made the breakthrough on seven minutes however, with McGinn turning home a low Kieran Tierney cutback after he had been played down the left channel by Callum McGregor.

© SNS Group / SFA

The home side had the restored Gordon to thank for keeping them level however, with the goalkeeper making an excellent fingertip save to thwart Brandur Hendriksson’s long-range effort on 16 minutes.

Scotland looked to heed the warning sign, with Che Adams seeing a header from Andy Robertson’s free-kick comfortably gathered by Nielsen.

The home side continued to threaten, with Scott McTominay nodding a Fraser free-kick, while Tierney saw a low effort gathered by Nielsen.

Scotland survived a nervy moment shortly after the break when a cross from former Aberdeen midfielder Hallur Hansson was spilled by Gordon, however Joan Edmundsson was unable to capitalise.

© SNS Group / SFA

The home side put the game beyond the Faroes with two goals in the space of seven minutes. McGinn netted his second when he nodded home another excellent delivery by Tierney on 53 minutes, before Adams opened his Scotland account with a crisp low strike from the edge of the box which left Nielsen with no chance.

© SNS Group

Scotland were not finished there, with Fraser on hand to nod home a Robertson delivery to round off the scoring on 70 minutes.