Steve Clarke prepared to make tough calls in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad selection

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists he will be prepared to make tough decisions regardless of whether squad sizes for this summer’s European Championships are expanded.

The Scots played their final competitive game ahead of their first major tournament in 23 years, when they defeated Faroe Islands 4-0 in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Competition is rife for a spot in Clarke’s final squad, with the likes of Ryan Jack, James Forrest, Billy Gilmour and Ryan Gauld looking to force their way in from the most recent camp.

Although a 23-man squad is typically selected for tournaments, it has been suggested nations could be allowed two extra players due to pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clarke says he will remain open-minded over his selection in the coming weeks, and he said: “I believe it (increased squad size) was mentioned on Wednesday.

“That would obviously make selection a little bit easier for me, but if I have to make a tough call then that’s my job and I will make the tough calls.

“I have some definites. But I think I have shown with selection for this squad there is room for other people to come into the squad if they can impress me enough.

“You don’t want to put a number on it because there might be players out there hoping they can impress me enough to be involved and I don’t want to close that door on them.”

Clarke is pleased with the way his side adapted to playing on the front foot against the Faroes, and feels the flexibility within his squad has been shown over the last three games.

He added: “I think the three games have been good. I see positive signs.

“I know there was a little bit of negativity the other night. I tried to squash it because I expected to come here and win.

“When you play as well as we did and as attacking as we were, maybe the team can score goals.

“Maybe the coach is not just a negative, pragmatic coach.

“You need to know when you can open up and have a go at the opposition and we did that.

“I expected to dominate possession. We had something like 65% and when you get possession normally a lot of it is with the back players.

“You have Kieran Tierney on one side who can drive out and combine with Andy Robertson, get past Andy and Andy can sit in for him.

“It’s a good combination on that side and Scott McTominay gives us good composure on the other side where he can step into midfield and make passes.

“He doesn’t give the ball away too often, so it gives us something else – another way of playing.”

Scotland’s next fixture as it stands will be against Czech Republic at Hampden Park in their Euro 2020 Group D opener on June 14.

Clarke is hopeful some supporters will be allowed access to the ground, but is remaining tight-lipped over arrangements for warm-up matches in the build up to the tournament.

He added: “There is always talk and speculation and we have been consistent on this one.

“We know what we want to do but until we get the go-ahead from the people who make these decisions there is no point putting out a plan.

“The next competitive game will be here at Hampden.

“I think with elections coming up I am expecting some good news to come out from the government.

“There will be at least a few fans in the stadium.

“It obviously won’t be a full house, but if we can get some members of the Tartan Army in here they will make enough noise. It would be good.

“The more we can open up the more freedom we can all have and it will be nice.”