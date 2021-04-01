Craig Gordon content with Scotland’s undefeated start to World Cup qualifying group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is satisfied with the start to the World Cup qualifying campaign which sees Steve Clarke’s men sit second in their section after three games.

The Scots recorded their first Group F victory with last night’s 4-0 triumph over Faroe Islands, after opening with draws against Austria and Israel.

Pacesetters Denmark have made a 100% start to the group campaign, and will be Scotland’s next group opponents when the section resumes in September following this summer’s European Championships.

Despite failing to add more points in their first two games, Gordon is content with the platform the undefeated start gives his side.

Gordon said: “We will take that. It is a good camp and we are undefeated.

“We are sitting second in the group and we have done all right.

“We got a few goals, a clean sheet and the three points were the main thing.

“We knew we had to win and we have done that.

“We will take our five points from the last three games and keep analysing things after every game.

“We concentrate on ourselves and keep picking up as many points as we can and we will also look at the goal difference.

“All these things are important come the end of this campaign. We just need to keep winning matches.”

© SNS Group / SFA

The victory over the Faroes – which came courtesy of John McGinn’s double and strikes from Che Adams and Ryan Fraser – was Scotland’s final competitive outing prior to the Euros this summer.

Gordon says all players in the squad must stake their claim to be in Clarke’s 23-man squad by impressing for their clubs in the final weeks of the domestic season.

He added: “Everybody has to go back to their clubs now and start putting in good performances to keep in the manager’s thoughts for the Euros and for the warm-up matches.

“Whatever camp we can get beforehand depending on what the rules state at that time we will get together and everybody will be desperate to get not that squad.

“It is a big end to the season for all of us to stay fit and impress the manager.”

© SNS Group / SFA

Gordon was restored to the side for his 56th cap in place of first choice David Marshall, with the Hearts goalkeeper making an excellent first half save to deny Brandur Hendriksson.

The 38-year-old was pleased with his return, adding: “It was good to get a clean sheet, I had one save first-half that was pretty good and that I was happy with. I got the touch over the bar.

“Other than that, I was just trying to keep everybody on their toes and make sure everybody was doing their jobs in front of me which I did most of the time.”