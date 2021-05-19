Thursday, May 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scotland

Fans’ disappointment as Aberdeen’s Andy Considine left out of Scotland squad for Euros

By Ryan Cryle
May 19, 2021, 3:01 pm Updated: May 19, 2021, 3:23 pm
© SNS Group / SFAPost Thumbnail

It has been an exciting day for Scotland after Steve Clarke announced his national team squad for the Euros – but there was also disappointment from some fans Aberdeen veteran Andy Considine was not included in the 26-man party.

It had been hoped 34-year-old Considine, having earned a belated trio of caps under Clarke last year, would keep his place in the Dark Blues ranks for the nation’s first major tournament since 1998.

The Banchory man – already wildly popular with Dons fans – earned hero status after the Scots’ play-off final win over Serbia in Belgrade which secured qualification.

During the celebrations, the players were pictured singing “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, the 1970s Baccara disco hit – a song Considine famously made a hilarious music video for on his stag do.

However, Clarke opted for the likes of Norwich’s Grant Hanley and Leeds’ Liam Cooper over Considine, who has spoken frequently of his pride at finally representing his country last year.

Andy Considine in action in the Nations League match against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park towards the end of last year.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news, with Paul Reaper saying he was “gutted” for the Reds defender.

Many thought, although he didn’t play in Scotland’s historic win over Serbia, Considine’s part in November’s camp should’ve been recognised with a Euros place:

Some, meanwhile, were just angry at Clarke’s decision:

One account popular with Dons fans made their feelings about the inclusion of Hanley and Jack Hendry over Considine clear by sharing a popular Scottish meme, implying Clarke’s decision was akin to an “international war crime”:

Martin Ingram’s tweet reflected the view of a lot of Scotland fans on social media, who called for Considine – who is after all the source of what is likely to be the Tartan Army’s song of the summer  – to be included in the Dark Blues party in some way…

Scotland squad: Stephen O’Donnell confident of positive Euro 2020 display

More from the Press and Journal