Caley Thistle trio receive first call-ups for Scotland under-21 squad

Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper, Roddy MacGregor and Robbie Deas have been handed their first call-ups to the Scotland under-21 squad.

The trio have been named in Scot Gemmill’s 24-man squad for the double header against Northern Ireland next month.

Defenders Deas and Harper, along with midfielder MacGregor, were all regulars in the Caley Jags’ side which finished fifth in the Championship last season.

There is also a place for winger Daniel MacKay, who left Inverness to join Hibernian earlier this month.

Stephen Kelly, who spent last season on loan at Ross County from Rangers, has also been included.

The Scots will host their Northern Irish opponents at Dumbarton on both occasions, with the first game on Wednesday, June 2 followed by another match on Saturday, June 5.

It will be Scotland under-21s’ first action this year, with only three players remaining from the last squad selected in October.

The double header will kick start Scotland’s preparations ahead of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, which get underway in September.

Full squad:

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Kieron Bowie (Fulham), Jack Burroughs (Coventry City), Logan Chalmers (Dundee United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Robbie Deas (Caley Thistle), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren), Lewis Fiorini (NAC Breda, on loan from Manchester City), Cameron Harper (Caley Thistle), Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Brian Kinnear (Rangers), Roddy MacGregor (Caley Thistle), Daniel Mackay (Joining Hibernian from Caley Thistle), Archie Mair (Norwich City), Lewis Mayo (Rangers), Josh McPake (Rangers), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone, on loan from Rangers), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City),

Ewan Urain (Athletic Club Bilbao), Stephen Welsh (Celtic), Ben Williamson (Rangers)