Tokyo Olympics: Mintlaw’s Kim Little selected for Team GB squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mintlaw footballer Kim Little has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 139-cap Scotland midfielder also made the squad for London 2012, when the team reached the quarter-finals.

Little, who captained English side Arsenal to Champions League qualification this season, is one of two Scots in the squad. Alongside her is Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir.

It is only the second time Team GB has sent a women’s football squad to the Olympics since its introduction to the Games at Atlanta 1996.

© Craig Galloway/ProSports/Shutter

Team GB have been drawn in Group E with Chile, Japan and Canada.

Little and co. first take on Chile in Sapporo on July 21 before facing Japan three days later.

They then travel to Kashima to face off with Canada on July 27.

Little’s fellow 2012 Olympians Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Ellen White (all of England) are also in the squad.

In addition, coach Hege Riise has selected big names such as Fifa Best winner Lucy Bronze, Chelsea standout Fran Kirby and Lyon’s Nikita Parris.

‘Achieve and inspire’

Riise, a gold medal winner as a player, said: “I know first-hand as a former player just how proud my players will feel today at having been selected to represent Great Britain.

“There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games.

“We will go there aiming to win and we will give everything we have to achieve success. I hope that Great Britain’s inclusion once more in the Olympic football tournament can inspire the next generation of young girls to play the sport we love.”

Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 added: “It is fantastic to see five returning Olympians named and I am sure they, along with the 13 debutants, will relish the opportunity to represent Team GB this summer.”

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City/England), Ellie Roebuck (Man City/England).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea/England), Lucy Bronze (Man City/England), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash/England), Steph Houghton (Man City/England), Demi Stokes (Man City/England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal/England).

Midfielders: Sophie Ingle (Chelsea/Wales), Kim Little (Arsenal/Scotland), Jill Scott (Man City/England), Keira Walsh (Man City/England), Caroline Weir (Man City/Scotland).

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Man City/England), Fran Kirby (Chelsea/England), Nikita Parris (Lyon/England), Georgia Stanway (Man City/England), Ellen White (Man City/England).

Reserves: Sandy MacIver (Everton/England), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal/England), Niamh Charles (Chelsea/England), Ella Toone (Man Utd/England).