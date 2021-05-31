Something went wrong - please try again later.

If Lyndon Dykes has a European Championships to remember for Scotland, he may well look back on his pre-tournament trip to the Highlands with fondness.

Needing training facilities to keep himself sharp before heading out to Spain, Dykes was in contact with Neil McCann, who had recently joined the same management company as him.

McCann had just finished an interim managerial stint at Caley Thistle and called upon current Inverness assistant Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds, who joined the coaching staff for the latter part of the season, to help put Dykes through his paces.

“I had a couple of weeks off as I’d finished a bit earlier in the Championship,” he said. “Neil McCann started working with my agency so I went up there for a week and trained with Neil, Billy Dodds and Barry Wilson. It was really good just to get their experience.

“I really enjoyed it. I haven’t really had much of it in my career. Billy Dodds was a striker and I tried to take on as much as I could. Neil and Barry were great players as wingers and a lot of it was in an attacking sense, with a bit of fitness as well.

“I couldn’t really fault that, because I was lucky enough they’d taken time off to help me out. I always stay sharp but it was a great opportunity. They were great players and gave me a lot of tips. Neil and Doddsy both played for Scotland as well.

“The other boys were still playing in their seasons so I really enjoyed it. I think they’ll take a lot of credit if I score!

“We spoke about their careers, stories about what they’ve done and what they’ve been watching in myself. It was good to recharge and get away from everyone, make sure I was focused on football. We played a bit of golf and I got to enjoy some downtime as well.

“It was a good trip – the three of them really helped me out and I’m sure I’ll keep in touch with them for a long time.”

It is perhaps an indication of Dykes’ importance to the team over the last eight months, that such offers of help are forthcoming ahead of a momentous time.

Dykes has shown little fear in embracing the role of Scotland’s main striker, having been a valuable contributor in the play-off win over Serbia.

© SNS Group / SFA

Being the main man for Scotland – he has the number nine shirt for the Euros – is a challenge he relishes.

“I’ll feed off that, definitely,” said Dykes. “When I first came in here I was confident and there was a lot of pressure. But since I’ve been here I’ve done well. I was hoping to get the number nine shirt and keep doing what I’m doing.

“I think it really fits me as a player and what I bring to the table. I’m pleased I got that shirt and hopefully for many more years I keep getting it.”

Dykes became part of Clarke’s plans last year, choosing Scotland – where his parents were born and he was raised – rather than his nation of birth, Australia.

He has become an immediate favourite with the Tartan Army and has had support from both corners of the world, as Scotland prepare to end their major tournament hiatus.

“I’ve had a few text messages with people saying they can’t wait to see me play in a major tournament,” Dykes said. “I’m sure a few of them will be getting up to watch a few of the games.

“They’re all proud of where I’ve come from and it’s been good. But my home is Scotland now so more people are more proud there.

© SNS Group

“It was the right decision but I was always confident picking Scotland. It’s a hard thing to explain as it was. But before the first lockdown when I spoke to Steve I said I was going to play for Scotland.

“The first lockdown happened after that. It was a decision I wanted and it couldn’t have happened any better.

“I wanted to come in and experience success with Scotland. So far it’s been great and getting to the Euros is an amazing achievement in itself. I went with my heart and chose Scotland.”