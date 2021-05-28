Ryan Fraser says Spanish trip can get Scotland in top shape for Euros

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Fraser insists hard work under the Spanish sunshine is the name of the game for Scotland as the Euro finals draw ever closer.

The 27-year-old Aberdonian is with the national squad at their training camp in the La Finca complex ahead of friendlies against the Netherlands next Wednesday and Luxembourg a week on Sunday.

Countdown is on…

The finals will feature group games against the Czechs (June 14) and Croatia (June 22) at Hampden, with a trip to Wembley to tackle England (June 18) in between.

The former Aberdeen ace told the Scottish National Team Twitter account: “It’s exciting, the next 10 days here, playing two games and getting everyone ready for it. Different people have had different timescales out, so everyone is really looking forward to it.

“This is not a time to get away and relax, relax. You take bits in but we’re working hard and not having a jolly. The gaffer has made that clear.”

Setting the tone for the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/nR6MUoAi7B — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 28, 2021

The ex-Bournemouth star explained that being part of the Scotland group means the world to him and he feels boss Steve Clarke gets him to tick.

Clarke inspires Fraser

He added: “I enjoy coming away and trying to do my best and what will be will be.

“I always enjoy coming away with Scotland but over the past two years since Steve Clarke has become manager I have enjoyed it even more.

“He gets the best out of me and how to treat a player. That’s massive. He has done that for me and I now need to do it on one of the biggest stages if I play and that’s what I’ll be trying to do.”

Fans return will be huge lift

There will be fans, to a certain level, at the grounds at the Euros and Fraser can’t wait to sample the noise again after the pandemic turned the stands silent.

He recalled: “I came on against England at Hampden in the 2-2 match (in 2017) and the atmosphere was one of the best I have been involved in.

“Football without fans has been difficult. Fans make football, even when you miss a chance.

“Against Israel there were 8000 fans there and that made such a difference. I haven’t played in front of the Newcastle fans yet but I remember playing against the England fans and it was crazy, so I’m looking forward to that as well.”