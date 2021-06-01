QUIZ: How many of these north-east-linked stars who’ve been to major tournaments with Scotland can you name?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s return to major tournament football is just around the corner, with the Euros getting under way in a couple of weeks’ time – so we’ve made a quiz.

There was both pride and disappointment in the north-east of the country when boss Steve Clarke named his squad for the tourney.

Included were Aberdeen youth academy graduates Ryan Fraser and Scott McKenna, but there was no place for Dons stalwart Andy Considine.

While the number involved has gone up and down with each squad, there has always been a north-east connection in the Scotland ranks for the 10 previous major tournaments the national team have attended between 1954 and 1998.

Some of the players’ links to the area, either by birth or because of an affinity with Aberdeen or another of the area’s club teams, are well known, while others’ ties to the region are less apparent and may surprise some fans.

How many of these heroes in dark blue with links to the north-east of Scotland can you name?