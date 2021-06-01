Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 Show Links
Midfielder John Fleck tests positive for Covid-19 at Scotland’s Euro 2020 training camp

By Sean Wallace
June 1, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: June 1, 2021, 1:46 pm
© SNS Group/SFAJohn Fleck.
Scotland midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for Covid-19 at the squad’s Euro 2020 training camp in La Finca, Spain.

Sheffield United’s Fleck has self-isolated and will not travel to Portugal for tomorrow’s friendly with Netherlands.

The SFA confirmed the rest of Steve Clarke’s squad were all retested for Covid-19 and returned negative results.

Scotland training session at La Finca Resort in Alicante, Spain.

A Scottish FA statement said: “The Scottish FA can confirm that John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Scotland National Team basecamp in La Finca.

“As a result, he will self-isolate as per Spanish Government guidelines and therefore not fly to Portugal for tomorrow’s match against Netherlands.

“The rest of the squad was retested for Covid-19 and returned negative results today.”