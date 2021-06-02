Something went wrong - please try again later.

Over the last 12 months we have all had to find ways to stay occupied when cooped up indoors. The Scotland squad are no different.

On downtime during their training camp in Spain, Scotland players have to keep themselves amused, with the normal range of activities not open to them in a post-Covid world.

“The manager is really switched on when it comes to team bonding,” said Scotland captain Andy Robertson. “We’ve been coming together to do certain activities. We’ve been on the golf course, doing quizzes, stuff like that, which creates a good atmosphere.

“That’s really important given the length of time we’ll be together, it could be up to six or seven weeks. The mood has been really good so far.

“The quiz was good fun – big Grant Hanley surprised a few people. His team won; it was about the history of Scottish football. I did not do too bad but I had Lyndon Dykes in my team so he wasn’t much help really!

© SNS Group

“It was a good laugh and these things keep you going. You can see the competitive nature. You could be locked in your room staring at the four walls and the time could feel a lot longer.

“The lads are very sociable. There’s a big coffee group during the day, McGinn is usually sitting there telling stories, we had an afternoon on the golf course. We also sat and watched the Champions League Final together so it’s been really good so far.

“Now it’s time for the games we’ve been more switched on but we’ve had the balance right.”

Watching the Champions League final on Saturday, they will have seen the newest addition to the Scotland squad join the winners’ circle.

Following in the footsteps of Robertson, who won the trophy in 2019, Billy Gilmour was part of the victorious Chelsea squad which beat Man City in Porto.

It adds to the winning mentality within the Scotland camp, ahead of the start of their first major tournament in 23 years.

“We have always had that with the Celtic boys and Rangers boys,” said Robertson. “They have come in after showing they are able to win trophies in Scotland.

© SNS Group / SFA

“But we have people who have shown they can win down south as well. Unfortunately for Scott (McTominay), they just fell short in the Europa League, but Billy (Gilmour) won something.

“In other big games we’ve got guys like McGinn scoring winners in play-off finals, people getting promoted.

“It’s all that feeling of achieving something and the more winners you have in your group the better. We have a few racking up and hopefully more to come.”

Scotland will face the Netherlands tonight in the Algarve, with Luxembourg next up on June 6 in their final pre-tournament friendly.

One familiar face Robertson will not see in the Dutch squad is Virgil van Dijk, who is sitting out the Euros to rehab the knee injury he suffered earlier this season.

“To see him not make it is obviously hard, but he has made the best decision for his career. He seems quite content with that decision,” said Robertson.

“Obviously he is disappointed, but he has made the best decision for his body and that’s why he has ruled himself out.

“It’s a huge loss for Holland, but from a selfish point of view if he is fully fit and ready for next season then that obviously helps Liverpool because – for me – he I the best defender in the world and hopefully next season and in other seasons to come he will show that again.”

There is a sense of excitement now within the Scotland squad, with their big tournament return just 12 days away.

“It’s easy to talk about it a few months in advance but the moment you step on to the plane the reality sets in,” added Robertson. “This is really happening – we’ve finally got to a major tournament.

“It’s now about doing as well as we can. We’re determined to do that.”