Steve Clarke says Scotland’s 2-2 draw against Holland has left him with selection dilemma ahead of Euro 2020

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says his depleted side’s performance in the 2-2 draw against Holland has left him with difficult decisions ahead of Euro 2020.

The Scots, who were without seven players from Clarke’s 26-man squad for the tournament, went within two minutes of defeating a Dutch side ranked 16th in the world.

Memphis Depay had cancelled out Jack Hendry’s early opener, with Kevin Nisbet looking to have won the game for the Scots prior to Depay’s late free-kick.

After midfielder John Fleck returned a positive Covid-19 test, David Marshall, John McGinn, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams and Grant Hanley did not make the trip to Portugal as precautions.

Clarke confirmed all players apart from Fleck, who will be given more time to return a negative test, will train tomorrow at the team’s training camp in Spain.

That will leave Clarke with a selection dilemma ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Luxembourg.

Clarke said: “From what has happened in the last couple of days, I think we learn to go one day at a time.

“A good performance from all the players gives me more problems and more decisions to make as the head coach.

“That’s what we want. I want to have difficult decisions and sleepless nights, and ultimately I want to make sure I select the right team for the starting game in the tournament.

“We have got a good squad. I said right from the minute I picked the squad I was happy with it.

“We have a good balance, and good options. We do a lot of work on the training ground that is very similar, so one right centre back will know what the next one is going to do. Everyone knows their job and role within the team.

“I think that showed. I don’t think five or six would have started from the group we left behind, but there would have been two or three.

“The boys who came into the side in their place knew their role, and they knew their jobs.

“That’s what we have to do in this period before we get to the actual tournament.”

Clarke says the loss of a late equaliser did not take the shine off the night’s work from his side, adding: “We would have liked to have won the game. We feel the referee took it away from us a little bit with a really soft free-kick.

“We can overlook that, the performance was good. We wanted a good performance and I think we managed to do that against a good Dutch team. It was a good night for us.”