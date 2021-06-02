Kevin Nisbet hopes goals will flow after opening account for Scotland against Holland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet hopes the goals will start to flow after he got off the mark for his country in the 2-2 draw against Holland.

Nisbet netted what looked to be the winner after Memphis Depay had cancelled out Jack Hendry’s first Scotland strike, only for Depay to net a late free-kick.

Hibs forward Nisbet was making just his second national team appearance following his debut against Faroe Islands in March, and he feels his maiden strike for Steve Clarke’s men can take him to new heights after netting 18 goals for his club this term.

Nisbet said: “I’m delighted. For a striker I think it’s something you need to get over as quick as possible.

“I think scoring for your country is the pinnacle of your career and thankfully I have been able to do it. Hopefully more will come.

“It has been a great season. There have been a lot of ups and downs, on and off the park. This is another milestone ticked off, so it’s just about me replicating that performance and keep scoring goals for Scotland.

“I have always said I will score goals wherever I go, and I’m doing that. I’m a very confident player.”

Nisbet feels the Scots can take encouragement from their showing against the Dutch, with Clarke’s men playing their final warm-up match against Luxembourg on Sunday ahead of their opening Euro 2020 fixture against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s a very strong group. There were seven starters, probably, who were left behind.

“To put a performance like that in was great and it shows the strength in depth of the squad.

“We said before the game we just wanted to get a good result and put a good performance in. That puts a marker down for the start of the games.

“I think it will be a very good starter for the group.