Scott McTominay and Ché Adams start for Scotland against Luxembourg as Steve Clarke makes seven changes from the draw with the Netherlands.

As well as McTominay and Adams, David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher and John McGinn coming into the starting 11.

Craig Gordon, Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, James Forrest, David Turnbull, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie drop out. Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and Lyndon Dykes keep their places.

This is Scotland’s final warm-up game before the Euros kicks off, with their first game against the Czech Republic on June 14.