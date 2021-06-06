Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lyndon Dykes reckons Scotland’s training camp in Spain has brought them closer together ahead of the Euro 2020 getting under way next week.

Scotland played their final warm-up game before the tournament on Sunday, with Ché Adams scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win against Luxembourg.

Earlier in the week, Dykes and Scotland drew 2-2 with the Netherlands, in an impressive display in the Algarve.

Their first game comes against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, with plenty of optimism following the Scots into the tournament.

For Dykes, who started both games in the week, the camp has shown how united the Scotland camp is heading into their major tournament return.

He said: “This camp has been really good for us. We’ve got a lot more time together to train and to bond.

© SNS Group

“From that Serbia game we’ve gelled really well and we’ve got a great heart with the whole team.

“If anyone is in trouble or if anyone needs help anyone in the whole squad will behind them to back them up.

“That goes for the boys who aren’t with us through injury too and who didn’t make the cut who have been at camps previously.

“We’ve got a great camp and I’m sure we’re going to be very positive for the Euros. We should all be happy we’re there.”

Dykes linked up well with the goalscorer Adams in the victory on Sunday, giving Clarke another option to pair the two together once the tournament begins.

He added: “We’ve got a great squad and you can see as an attacking force we’re getting better and better.

© SNS Group

“It helps the more games we play. It’s the second time Che and I have played together and both games we’ve done really well.

“First game he scored and this game he’s scored again with me assisting him. Also linking up with the red card too so in an attacking sense we’re doing really well.

“The manager wanted us to attack in this game and we did that. We created chances from the wide areas and on another day it could have been 5-0 or 6-0. I’m sure next time it’ll happen like that.”

Scotland players will now have time to rest before they meet up at Rockliffe Park – home of English Championship side Middlesbrough – on Wednesday, when their Euro 2020 camp will begin.

It will allow some valuable time to see family prior to the tournament getting under way, with the return of crowds also allowing loved ones to attend games in person.

Dykes added: “I think every Scottish fan wants to be there. It’s a shame we can’t get so many fans in but it’s good to get some in.

“Hopefully whoever gets in makes sure they get a good performance and help us get the win to have a good tournament.

“My wife will be there. My mum and dad are coming too. They recently moved back to Scotland so they’ll be there as well. It’ll be great to have them there.”