Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists his players are determined to make the most of their return to major tournament football.

Sunday’s final warm-up game before the Euros ended in a 1-0 win for Scotland against Luxembourg, with Ché Adams scoring the only goal.

Scotland’s wait for a return to top-level international competition will finally come to an end next week, when they open their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

The Tartan Army will also get to see their team for the first time since 2019, with Clarke determined to give them something to savour.

He said: “I think they should just go and enjoy the team and enjoy the games. We are going to go there and be on the front foot as much as our opponents allow us. We will play good teams so at times we will suffer without the ball.

“But when we have the ball we are going to be on the front foot and try and create chances like we did tonight and like we did against the Dutch the other night. We are looking forward to it. It is a tournament that is going to be a long time coming and we want to make the most of it.”

Good to get some more minutes! Took a knock but feeling okay! On to the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fqe71dG6GI — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 6, 2021

There was some concern following Sunday’s game regarding Billy Gilmour, who came on at half-time but had to be taken off with 15 minutes to go after receiving a heavy challenge from Olivier Thill.

It appears, however, the Chelsea midfielder is OK and there are no further concerns.

Clarke added: “The good news is he’s fine. We took him off as a precaution. The doctor will assess him over the next couple of days. But I spoke to Billy. He’s a tough boy. He’s from Ardrossan so he must be. He is fine so that’s good.”

Scotland players will now get a few days off, before meeting up again with Clarke and his coaching staff on Wednesday at their training base in Middlesbrough.

The team will be based at the English Championship side’s Rockliffe Park facilities, on the outskirts of Darlington, for the duration of the tournament.

The Scotland boss has also allayed any fears over John Fleck, after the Sheffield United midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 during their training camp in Spain.

Clarke added: “He is up for consideration for the tournament. John will join us in the middle of next week. He will get the option when he comes out of quarantine to go home for 24 hours and see his family. Or he can join us straight at the training camp.

“Because he’s been in his room isolating it would be a long shot if he is ready for the first game but he will certainly be ready for the next game.”