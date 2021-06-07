Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is not concerned by his side missing chances, as he promises their preparation will be “spot on” during the Euros.

Their 1-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday in their final warm-up game saw Scotland create plenty, without adding to Ché Adams’ goal.

Clarke, however, has been heartened by how his team have played in the warm-up games, which also included an impressive 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

He said: “When you are creating chances you know the goals will come. We have scored enough goals in recent matches to know that we can score against international opponents.

“As long as we defend properly and defend well one might be enough. That’s key, that’s crucial; if we get the selections right, the team right, the shape of the team right.

“Listen, everything during the tournament is going to be spot on. It’s always difficult when you come to the last friendly before you go to a major tournament.

“‘You can try as much as you like to say the right things and make sure everybody is flat out. But when the tournament is so close to starting, it’s difficult to get that last little bit.

“I think the finishing was just the last little bit that we didn’t quite have.”

The majority of Scotland players got minutes across the two games, bar John Fleck after he tested positive for Covid-19. He will, however, join up with Clarke and the rest of the squad on Wednesday at Rockliffe Park.

Scotland have been at La Finca in Alicante over the last 10 days at a pre-tournament camp, with the players now given a couple of days off before regrouping in Darlington.

He added: “It’s a bit of respite for the players now. I think it’s important for a couple of days to let them go home and relax.

© SNS Group

“It’s just a break they need because it has been an intense period. With the Covid situation, it’s better to let them go to their families rather than try to get the families to come to the team hotel or whatever.

“I think it’s a good idea and we will reconvene on Wednesday night at our hotel at Rockliffe and take it from there.”

Scotland meet the Czech Republic on June 14, to finally end their 23-year wait for a return to a major tournament.

A total of 12,000 fans will also be allowed into Hampden for the game, giving Clarke and the team added motivation.

Clarke added: “I don’t think we have to be afraid. Over a period of time we have worked hard on trying to get better and better.

“They gained confidence and definitely got a big shot in the arm when they managed to break the hoodoo and qualify in the game against Serbia.

© SNS Group / SFA

“I think since then they have started to believe in themselves a wee bit more and the more good result you get against good teams then the more you believe.

“We have worked hard over the last year or 18 months. We have put together a decent run of two defeats in 16 games. So that is a reasonable run at any level of professional football.

“‘We are in a good place going into the tournament and we just want to be competitive and do the very best we can.”