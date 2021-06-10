Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam Cooper reckons Euro 2020 is the perfect platform for the Scotland national team to take a stand against racism.

Scotland will continue to stand together as a show of unity against racism and discrimination before their three group games.

They first did so in the World Cup qualifiers in March against Austria, which came in the aftermath of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara suffering racial abuse against Slavia Prague.

Scotland’s Group D opponents England were booed by a section of supporters at the Riverside Stadium as they took the knee before both of their pre-tournament friendlies against Romania and Austria.

With the tournament due to begin today and Scotland playing their first game on Monday, Cooper believes it is the perfect opportunity for the national team to make a statement.

Cooper said: “It came about at the international in March when Robbo (captain Andy Robertson) spoke to us all and there was an agreement that we were going to take a stand.

“We believe in making a meaningful change and we are looking to get that. What we’ve decided is consistent with Scottish football and how they have approached it and that’s how we mean to go on.

#FootballUnites against racism. We will continue to take a stand against racism prior to kick-off for all of our UEFA #EURO2020 matches.https://t.co/rvYeibucf7 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2021

“We just came together as a group and wanted to make a stand against discrimination. We want that to be meaningful and we all vouch for that and that’s how we want to do it.

“We know the world is watching and and I know I keep saying it, but we all strive for that change. Eventually we will get there.”

© SNS Group / SFA

Premier League clubs took the knee on a consistent basis during this season, as did clubs across Scotland. Cooper, as captain of Leeds United, had discussions with his own team-mates on the matter.

He is confident the gesture will have the backing of the Tartan Army, when they return to Hampden Park on Monday afternoon.

Cooper added: “We are in a fortunate position were we can stand up to it and show we are against it. I’m sure the Scottish fans will join in with us on that as well.

“You have to come to an agreement as a group. We do that at Leeds and we do that here as well.

“We all want to get there. It’s been going on far too long now in the game and we all want to make a stance and get rid of it.”