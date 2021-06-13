Steve Clarke is confident Scotland have the big-game mentality to handle a return to tournament football after a 23-year absence.

Scotland kick off their Euro 2020 campaign tomorrow at Hampden Park against the Czech Republic, their first game in a major competition since the 3-0 defeat to Morocco at the 1998 World Cup.

Clarke points to the experience in his backroom team and the recent European exploits of Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour as evidence of what he has at his disposal.

He said: “One of my assistants Steven Reid went to the World Cup with his country. He’ll be able to share that with the players. We’ve also got a lot of big-game players; Andy Robertson has played in World Championships, won the Champions League.

“Billy Gilmour was involved with Chelsea in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago, Scott McTominay played in a European final. I’ve coached a team in a European final myself.

“We understand big games and big moments. They’re for big players and we believe we’ve got enough big players to handle the occasion.”

While those achievements have come with their clubs, this Scotland team have the experience of high-pressure games under Clarke.

They came through penalty shootouts against Israel and Serbia to make the European Championships, with Clarke hopeful the squad have the same level of confidence as that night in Belgrade.

He added: “I think so. It’s always difficult to gauge the mood. It’s a big tournament and the players have been working hard to get there. Hopefully they can produce a similar performance to that night, as they played very well.

“I think that stands us in good stead for the big games in this tournament. If big players turn up on the big occasions, you always have a chance.”

Highs and lows. After 23 years of waiting to return to a men's major tournament, there's just one day left. We've had the lows. Now it's time for the highs.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/FzR9Ly1FCf — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 13, 2021

Scotland are not content with simply getting back on to the international stage. Progress from the group is a realistic goal they have set themselves.

They will have two of their Group D games – the Czechs tomorrow and Croatia on June 22 – at Hampden Park, with supporters allowed back through the turnstiles.

“The players are really looking forward to having supporters back,” said Clarke. “We had a little taste in Israel, playing in front of a 5,000 crowd. It’s been a long time since we’ve had supporters in at Hampden so hopefully it makes for a great atmosphere and a great game, with a good result as well.

“I think the whole country, the Tartan Army, they can get over-excited for us. We have to be excited but we have to keep an emotional control, so when we get to the match we can play to our full potential. I believe if we do that we can get a good result.”

The excitement around the country at following the national team has been palpable. For so long they have watched at home; they are now able to see – albeit in a reduced number – their team in the flesh at a Euros.

Clarke consistently keeps a lid on his emotions and this game will be no different. With a fully-fit squad, he will prepare as normal and give the players one last message before walking out at Hampden.

“Go and enjoy yourself, enjoy the game,” he added. “Normally when players are relaxed they play better. We try to keep them calm and keep them relaxed. I’ll tell them to go and enjoy the moment.

“I try to keep the games for what they are, I always prepare the same. I’ve been quite methodical throughout my career approaching matches, so I try to follow the same process in training, the meetings we have. I’ll follow the same process tomorrow and hopefully that’s enough to get us off to a good start.”